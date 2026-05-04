VIRGINIA BEACH REALTOR® DARLENE 'HOLLYWOOD' GAINES EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I must always look out for our Military Families. That’s one of the reasons I got my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification. They need someone in their corner whom they trust implicitly.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darlene “Hollywood” Gaines is an extraordinarily dynamic, passionate, witty, classy, and refined realtor at Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices RW Towne Realty who lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
— Darlene "Hollywood" Gaines
Darlene was born in San Diego, California, graduated from Lincoln High School, and began working at the Midway Post Office as a package clerk while attending San Diego City College, where she studied Economics and History. During this time, she met her future husband, Steven Gaines, at a nightclub, and she asked him to dance. “He was so good-looking!” She recalls, “I couldn’t take my eyes off him. We were young, fine as wine, and I absolutely enjoyed the thought of waking up to him every day! He was a Military man. He served in the Navy, stationed at 32nd Street, and sailed on the USS Belleau Wood, nicknamed the 'Devil Dog', which was a Tarawa-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship named after the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Belleau_Wood
Steven asked Darlene to marry him only 90 days after they met, and they’ve been happily married for 35 years. Once Steven completed his term of service in the United States Navy, the Gaines family decided to move across the country to Petersburg, Virginia, to be closer to Mr. Gaines’ family. Darlene was able to transfer her job at the Federal United States Postal Service, but soon found herself driving 2 hours to and from work for 3 months, until they bought their first home in Virginia Beach, utilizing their VA loan.
Darlene says, “The VA loan is a powerful mortgage option designed specifically for U.S. Military Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members, and certain members of the National Guard and Reserves. Qualified borrowers can purchase a home with zero down payment, which is uncommon with most loan programs. Moreover, there is no Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI), which most conventional loans require if you put down less that 20%. VA loans don’t require a PMI which saves them hundreds of dollars per month on their mortgage. The VA loan offers competitive interest rates compared to conventional loans, which saves our Military Service Members thousands of dollars over the life of the loan -plus the VA limits the types of closing costs that can be charged to the borrowers, reducing out-of-pocket expenses at closing, and there is no pre-payment penalty if the VA loan is paid off early, which gives our heroes more flexibility and interest savings.”
Darlene chose her nickname “Hollywood” because the name carries strong associations with glamour, luxury, and success. For a realtor using "Hollywood" in her branding or marketing, Darlene knows it can be a powerful way to convey a specific image and attract a certain clientele because "Hollywood" is a memorable name that stands out in a crowded market. It's easy for clients to remember and associate Darlene with prestige and excitement. Just like the stars, she is seen as charismatic, confident, connected, and is someone who can give buyers and sellers the VIP treatment. She says, “I am also a Luxury Real Estate Agent, but I do so much more. I don’t have a problem driving several hours to show a non-luxury property. I’m down-to-earth and will do what it takes for my buyers and sellers.”
Darlene is earning rave reviews for her unwavering passion, professionalism, and depth of knowledge in the property market. With a reputation for being both informative and approachable, Darlene ensures clients are empowered throughout every step of the buying or selling process. Her commitment to clear communication and tailored guidance transforms what can be a complex transaction into a seamless experience, making her a trusted choice for homeowners and investors alike. What truly sets Darlene apart is her remarkable ability to deliver results under tight timelines. Whether facilitating a fast-moving purchase or negotiating last-minute deals, she consistently makes things happen with efficiency and integrity. Clients cite her proactive approach and problem-solving skills as key to their success, noting that deadlines are met without compromising on quality. With Darlene at the helm, real estate dreams become reality, even when the clock is ticking.
As a Military Spouse, Darlene understands the unique needs of Military Families who need to buy or sell a house. She is familiar with the specific challenges that Service Members face, such as frequent relocations, deployments, and tight timelines for moving. Her experience allows her to anticipate and address issues related to PCS (Permanent Change of Station) moves, and Military Benefits, ensuring a smoother transition.
Darlene provides expert guidance on Military benefits because she is knowledgeable about BAH (Basic Allowance for Housing) and other Military-related financial incentives. She helps clients maximize these benefits, navigate paperwork, and avoid common pitfalls, making the home-buying or selling process more efficient and cost-effective.
Darlene is known for her empathy and trust, having close ties to the Military Community herself, she brings integrity and a deep sense of duty to her work. Clients feel very comfortable working with Darlene because she truly understands their lifestyle and needs. She has connections within the Military Community and local resources, which can be invaluable for newcomers. “I must always look out for our Military Families. That’s one of the reasons I got my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification. They need someone in their corner whom they trust implicitly, because they often get scammed by not reading the fine print, and they give so much of their lives in service to our country; it’s imperative that we respect them for that and that we give 100% of our attention to their needs when they are relocating to our area.”
Other than Virginia Beach, Darlene serves Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Hampton, Suffolk, and Newport News, including Naval Air Station Oceana, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, NAS Oceana, and Naval Station Norfolk.
For more information about “Military Friendly Agent” Darlene “Hollywood” Gaines, please visit these important websites:
https://gowithhollywood.com/
https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/5dc3144b6e6d7d0013de3029
https://www.zillow.com/profile/agenthollywood757
Media Contact:
Darlene “Hollywood” Gaines
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices
+1 757-235-0333
agenthollywood757@gmail.com
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