Summer is almost here. It’s time to prep your vehicle for the heat

If you live in Arizona year-round, there’s one thing for certain: You cannot escape the summer heat.

Sometimes, we can’t even escape summer-like temperatures in March.

But, during Heat Awareness Week (May 4-8), ahead of the brunt of summer, we want to remind motorists to make sure their vehicles are prepared to handle extreme weather conditions.

Temperatures can soar above 100 degrees, and it’s dangerous to be exposed to that heat for too long. If your car breaks down in extreme heat conditions, and you need to make repairs, that can be risky. That’s why it’s a good idea to check your vehicle before traveling. Some things to consider are:

Filling up your gas tank.

Test your vehicle’s battery.

Top off coolant levels.

Make sure your vehicle’s A/C is working.

Check your tire pressure to reduce chances of a blowout.

It’s also a good idea to pack an emergency travel kit to take with you in case you run into unexpected delays, such as an unplanned highway closure due to a crash or a brush fire. Items to include are: