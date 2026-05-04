Wani Hodges to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wani Hodges, Owner and CEO of Hire Source, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how strategic leadership, systems-driven growth, and a purpose-led mindset shape modern business success.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Hodges explores how scalable recruitment systems, business diversification, and franchising opportunities can drive sustainable growth. She also breaks down the importance of developing people, strengthening leadership capacity, and transitioning from operator to strategic CEO to build long-term impact and legacy.Wani's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/wani-hodges

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