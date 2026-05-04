Trimax Car Care Center Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Auto Repair Shop in Wake Forest, North Carolina

Trimax Car Care Center #1 Trimax Car Care Center #2

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Trimax Car Care Center as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Auto Repair Shop in Wake Forest, North Carolina. This distinction celebrates Trimax Car Care Center’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Trimax Car Care Center has been recognized as a leading automotive service provider in Wake Forest, North Carolina, distinguished by its commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. Established in 2017, the family owned and operated business was founded by Mark, Karen, and Adam White, who brought with them eight years of experience running a successful repair shop in Newport News, Virginia. With more than forty years of combined industry experience between Mark and Adam, and Karen serving as business manager, the White family has built a trusted operation rooted in expertise, integrity, and personalized service.Located in Wake Forest, Trimax Car Care Center provides comprehensive automotive repair and maintenance services for all makes and models, including light commercial trucks. The skilled team of technicians utilizes modern diagnostic tools and advanced automotive technology to deliver efficient and reliable results. Services include everything from NC inspections and oil changes to complex engine repairs, transmission services, and electrical diagnostics. The company’s focus on high quality service at fair pricing has earned the trust of vehicle owners seeking dependable care and long term value.Proudly serving Wake Forest and the surrounding communities, Trimax Car Care Center has developed a strong reputation for professionalism, responsiveness, and consistent communication. The business stands out for its customer first approach, offering walk in availability during the week for oil changes and NC inspections to accommodate client needs. Backed by outstanding customer reviews and a dedication to exceeding expectations, Trimax Car Care Center continues to strengthen its position as a reliable and respected name in the local automotive industry.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Trimax Car Care Center customers:“I was recommended to Trimax after being with another garage for over 13 years. With times being tough these days I got a much better quote from Mark and Karen was exceptional with follow up as well as getting my vehicle to their shop. I sensed Mark paid attention to details on getting my car running and even addressed other concerns surrounding the initial problem. Since getting my vehicle back it has been running great and will continue to do business at Trimax. I would recommend this professional family business and I feel confident in their work.”“I cannot say enough good things about Trimax. From the moment you walk in, the customer service is exceptional. You are treated with genuine respect, professionalism, and care, which is increasingly rare today. The shop and waiting room are spotless, well organized, and welcoming, which immediately communicates pride, excellence, and attention to detail.The team at Trimax are true experts at what they do. Their knowledge, skill, and experience are obvious in every interaction and every repair. They take the time to explain issues clearly, answer questions honestly, and never pressure you into unnecessary work. Their pricing is fair, transparent, and competitive, which builds immediate trust and long term confidence.Integrity is the foundation of Trimax. You can trust that what they recommend is what you actually need, nothing more and nothing less. That level of honesty is invaluable when it comes to vehicle care.And as if all of that were not enough, they have Jak, their amazing English Bulldog mascot, who brings joy to everyone who walks through the door. Jak alone is worth the visit.If you are looking for a mechanic who combines outstanding customer service, expert workmanship, fair pricing, and unwavering integrity, Trimax is the place. I would recommend them without hesitation to anyone who values excellence and honesty.”“I have gone to Trimax for three separate services now and could not be happier. Everyone here is so kind, helpful, and honest. Truly, I cannot think of a world with a better mechanic. I have and will continue to recommend Trimax to all my friends and family whenever car issues arise.”“I have gone to many car repair businesses in my lifetime and none can compare to Trimax, they are simply the best! This is a family owned business that is fast, reliable, honest and takes great care of every customer that comes in for service. If you live in the North Raleigh, Wake Forest area, bring all your vehicle service needs to this business and you will never go anywhere else!!”The Trimax Car Care Center team remains dedicated to providing quality auto repair services.For more information about Trimax Car Care Center, visit their website. ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

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