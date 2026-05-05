Mathew Knowles, the architect behind Beyoncé, Solange, and Destiny’s Child’s rise, at WMF – We Make Future in Italy

Mathew Knowles at WMF 2026

The international entrepreneur, investor, and strategist is among the featured guests at WMF – We Make Future, on June 25 at BolognaFiere.

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the leading global figures in business and brand development is set to arrive in Europe and Italy: Mathew Knowles will be the guest of honor at WMF – We Make Future, the International Trade Fair and Festival dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, technology, and digital innovation, scheduled from June 24 to 26, 2026, at BolognaFiere, in Bologna, Italy.A global entrepreneur, investor, and advisor, Knowles has generated over $5 billion across multiple industries throughout his career and has led sales and acquisition deals exceeding $100 million. He has collaborated with some of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pepsi, American Express, L’Oréal, Samsung, Amazon, and Walmart. Alongside his corporate work, Knowles is widely recognized for helping develop some of the most iconic figures in contemporary culture, including Beyoncé, Solange, and Destiny’s Child. He has applied structured frameworks to building, positioning, and scaling personal brands and cultural projects on a global level. Named a LinkedIn Top Voice and recipient of the Master of Influence Award from the National Speakers Association, Knowles also holds academic roles at Pepperdine University and serves as Presidential Executive-in-Residence at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU).“Welcoming Mathew Knowles to WMF means bringing to the event one of the figures who, over the past decades, has helped shape global models for brand growth and development,” said Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of WMF – We Make Future. “His experience, spanning cultural industries, business, and innovation, represents a valuable contribution to the international dialogue that WMF fosters each year among companies, professionals, and stakeholders from around the world.”WMF – We Make Future, which in its 2025 edition brought together more than 73,000 participants from over 90 countries in Bologna, along with over 700 exhibitors and sponsors and more than 3,000 startups and open innovation stakeholders, features a comprehensive program of events, training sessions, business initiatives, and discussions focused on the key themes shaping technological innovation, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.Mathew Knowles’ participation further strengthens the event program, which is structured around 14 strategic sectors related to technological, economic, and cultural transformation.Among these, areas such as Entertainment & Cultural Industry, AI, Digital Business & Media, and Education & Work are key domains in which Knowles will share his expertise, built through years of experience in cultural industries, brand development, and global growth strategies.On June 25 at BolognaFiere, Mathew Knowles will take the Mainstage, the primary stage of WMF – We Make Future, and will also lead a session within one of the thematic tracks, offering insights into brand growth, positioning, and development in global markets.WMF – We Make Future is conceived, organized, and produced by Search On Media Group and stands as one of the leading international events for companies, startups, investors, and professionals operating in the fields of innovation, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence. The event is held with the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), and the Emilia-Romagna Region, in collaboration with BolognaFiere, CINECA, and the European Space Agency (ESA).------- WMF - We Make Future , is the largest International Trade Fair and Festival dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, Technology, and Digital Innovation.From June 24 to 26, 2026, WMF returns to BolognaFiere (Italy) as a certified international event fully focused on the future of innovation. A global hub for the AI and tech ecosystem, WMF brings together each year the most advanced developments in artificial intelligence, digital and social innovation, alongside leading international companies, startups, scaleups, investors, institutions, universities, and non-profit organizations. With over 73,000 attendees from 90 countries in 2025, more than 700 exhibitors, 1,000+ speakers and guests from around the world, 2,800+ organized B2B meetings, and 3,000 startups and investors involved, WMF represents a unique convergence point for innovation-driven business and policy dialogue.Its partner network includes organizations managing a combined €1.5 trillion investment portfolio, €304+ billion in assets under management (AUM), $72.8+ billion in funded transactions, and over 17,000 investment rounds, positioning WMF as a global benchmark event for the innovation economy.Saudi Makes Future – The Largest AI Exhibition in the Middle EastSaudi Makes Future is the Saudi edition of WMF – We Make Future, a certified international trade fair and global platform for innovation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. Developed through the collaboration between Search On Media Group, WMF – We Make Future, and PNG Saudi, the event will take place December 14–16, 2026, in Riyadh at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center. Building on WMF’s vision, experience, and thematic architecture, Saudi Makes Future adapts the format to a strong AI-driven focus, structured across 14 strategic sectors exploring the impact of artificial intelligence on business, industry, society, and institutions. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the event positions itself as an international platform for dialogue, cooperation, and development, designed for companies, startups, investors, and stakeholders seeking new opportunities for growth, training, and innovation in the Middle East and on a global scale.Search On Media Group - Humans Leading Innovation Founded in 2004, Search On Media Group works to advance digital culture and innovation by managing professional communities, supporting knowledge-sharing initiatives, and delivering strategic and operational consulting through its Search On Consulting division, specializing in Digital Marketing and Digital Transformation for large organizations. From the expertise of Search On Media Group stem both the Event Agency Business Unit—responsible for organizing WMF and other proprietary and client events—and Hybrid.io, a flexible and customizable platform designed to manage online, hybrid, and on-site events.Per informazioni e materiale Search On Media Group SRL Via Ugo Bassi 7, 40121 Bologna (BO), Italy Press Office: press@wemakefuture.it Tel: +39 051 0951294 en.wemakefuture.it

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