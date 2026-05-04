Gustin Law Firm Announces $500,000 Settlement in Wastewater Truck Back Injury Case

Houston, Texas – Gustin Law Firm of Houston has announced a $500,000 settlement on behalf of a client who suffered a lower back injury when a wastewater truck reversed into their vehicle.

According to the firm, the crash occurred in Harris County, Texas, when the client was following a large wastewater truck on a public roadway. The truck, which had been traveling ahead of them, came to a stop and then began backing up, striking the front of their vehicle. The impact allegedly caused significant trauma to the lower back.

Evidence obtained during the case included video footage that, according to Gustin Law Firm, shows the truck beginning to reverse as the driver appeared to be engaged with a passenger inside the cab. In addition, there was evidence the driver was using his cell phone at the time of impact. Deposition testimony from the truck driver, as described by the firm, included his admission under oath that he would give himself an “F” grade for his driving safety at the time of the crash.

The client reported immediate lower back pain and sought medical attention shortly after the collision, the firm said. Medical records cited by Gustin Law Firm show that she underwent extensive treatment, including diagnostic imaging, conservative therapies, and follow-up care over an extended period. Her injuries initially limited her ability to perform routine activities and work responsibilities.

The settlement was reached through negotiations with the wastewater truck company’s insurer and resolved the client’s claims for medical expenses, lost earnings, and non-economic damages related to pain and disruption to her daily life. The agreement did not require a trial and was settled out of court.

“A large commercial vehicle reversing into a passenger car presents a serious risk of harm, particularly when the driver is distracted,” a Gustin Law Firm spokesperson said. “In this matter, the documentary evidence and sworn testimony were central to explaining what happened and why our client was placed in danger.”

Commercial and industrial trucks, including wastewater vehicles, are subject to safety rules intended to reduce backing incidents and collisions in traffic. Advocates and safety regulators have long pointed to reversing maneuvers as a persistent source of crashes, especially when visibility is limited or distractions are present inside the cab.

Gustin Law Firm noted that the case underscores the importance of video evidence and detailed documentation in motor vehicle claims involving large commercial vehicles. “Footage from the scene and careful reconstruction of events can be critical in understanding how and why a collision occurred,” Charlie Gustin said. The client’s name is being withheld to protect the privacy of the parties.

Based in Houston, Gustin Law Firm represents individuals in Texas who pursue claims arising from motor vehicle crashes involving commercial and passenger vehicles.

The Gustin Law Firm PLLC dedicates itself to delivering powerful legal advocacy for people navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Our team brings deep experience across a wide range of serious cases, from motor vehicle collisions and commercial truck accidents to wrongful death, traumatic brain injuries, and premises liability claims. Beyond personal injury and auto accident cases, we also take on complex insurance disputes, with a tenacious focus on securing every dollar of compensation our clients are rightfully owed. When your health, your finances, and your future are on the line, Attorney Charlie Gustin and his team are ready to fight in your corner.

Gustin Law Firm, PLLC

3355 West Alabama, Suite 1220 Houston, TX 77098

713-491 4792

https://gustin.law/

Press Contact : Charlie Gustin

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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