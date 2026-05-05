RobotLAB Opens Western Oregon Franchise to Help Local Businesses Tackle Workforce Shortages with Robotics

Grand opening on June 4 at Hilton Portland Downtown will feature live demonstrations of cleaning, food-delivery, and customer-service robots

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As local businesses across Oregon navigate persistent workforce shortages, rising operating costs, and increasing service expectations, RobotLAB, America’s largest robotics integrator, announced today the launch of its Western Oregon franchise.

The new location, led by Eric Arnold, will give Oregon businesses local, hands-on access to autonomous robots for cleaning, food running, room delivery, and customer service, all backed by on-the-ground deployment, training, and support.

“Our customers across Oregon are telling us the same thing,” said Eric Arnold, President of RobotLAB Western Oregon. “They need reliable ways to maintain service levels with limited staff. This launch is about giving Western Oregon businesses a practical path forward and a chance to see for themselves how autonomous robotics deliver real ROI in their day-to-day operations.”

To mark the launch, RobotLAB Western Oregon and the existing RobotLAB Portland franchise will co-host a joint grand opening on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Portland Downtown (921 SW 6th Ave). Local business operators, chambers of commerce, and media are invited to attend and see autonomous robots in operation and meet the local team.

Attendees at the grand opening will experience live demonstrations of autonomous cleaning robots, food-delivery and room-service robots, and customer-facing service robots now being adopted across Oregon’s restaurants, hotels, healthcare facilities, manufacturers, and commercial cleaning operators. RobotLAB’s local team will be on hand to discuss pilot programs, financing, and ROI specific to each industry.

“Portland has always been a city that embraces innovation,” said Elad Inbar, CEO of RobotLAB. “What we’re seeing now is a shift toward practical, problem-solving technology that local operators can actually deploy this quarter. Our Western Oregon franchise gives businesses across the state a local partner for robotics, one that can help them stay open, stay competitive, and better support their teams.”

Event Details (Media Invitation)

RobotLAB invites members of the media to attend the grand opening celebration in downtown Portland. On-site opportunities include:

- Live, on-camera demonstrations of robots currently being used in Oregon industries

- On-site interviews with RobotLAB CEO Elad Inbar and Western Oregon President Eric Arnold

- Interviews with Portland-area operators already piloting RobotLAB robots

- Insight into how Pacific Northwest businesses are adopting automation to address workforce gaps

What: RobotLAB Western Oregon Grand Opening

When: Thursday, June 4, 2026 — 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. PT

Where: Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204

RSVP: Click here to RSVP for the event

RobotLAB Western Oregon is now booking demos, pilot programs, and on-site evaluations for organizations across the region.

About RobotLAB

RobotLAB is America’s largest robotics integrator that turns automation into measurable business results. RobotLAB delivers the last mile, from assessment and workflow customization to deployment, monitoring, repairs, and support, to ensure automation works in the real world. Organizations across hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, education, retail, and manufacturing sectors rely on RobotLAB to overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, and scale robotics with confidence.

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