180 Studio for Hair LLC Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in Terrytown, Louisiana

180 Studio for Hair LLC #1 180 Studio for Hair LLC #2

TERRYTOWN, LA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized 180 Studio for Hair as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in Terrytown, Louisiana. 180 Studio for Hair also won the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in Terrytown, Louisiana This distinction celebrates 180 Studio for Hair’s continued commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Since 2015, 180 Studio for Hair LLC has been a leading hair salon in Terrytown, Louisiana, recognized for its high-quality products, expert services, and modern, welcoming environment. Specializing in short to medium hairstyles, the salon is known for delivering the latest pixie cuts and precision color services for both relaxed and natural hair textures. With a strong focus on efficiency and respect for clients’ time, 180 Studio for Hair LLC consistently provides exceptional results without compromising the quality of its work. The salon offers a wide range of professional chemical treatments, including virgin relaxers, relaxer retouches, spot relaxers, and highlights, all performed using top-of-the-line brands.Owner Cutina Clayton brings over two decades of experience in the hair and beauty industry and is committed to continuous education to stay at the forefront of evolving trends and techniques. Having been mentored by some of the industry’s leading professionals, Clayton now shares her expertise through Camp 180 for Short Hair classes, providing hands-on and educational opportunities for stylists looking to elevate their skills in cutting, styling, and time management.Proudly serving Terrytown and the surrounding communities, 180 Studio for Hair LLC is dedicated to delivering outstanding customer service and helping clients feel confident and empowered. The team believes that feeling good starts with great hair, and they are passionate about creating styles that enhance each client’s look and self-confidence. Through personalized care and a commitment to excellence, the salon continues to build lasting relationships within the community.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from 180 Studio for Hair clients:“Definitely book an appointment @ 180 Studio for Hair with Cutina. My hair compliments never cease. Great service, atmosphere, and show stopping hair styles to prove it.”“I am very pleased with my services I received at 180 Studio today with Cutina. She was very knowledgeable and explained every step of the process. She is the camouflage queen. I showed her what I was looking to achieve with my hair and she definitely understood the assignment. Looking forward to becoming a regular client.”“I know I always tell you when I am in your chair how happy and satisfied I am with my hair. But I just had to let you know the truth is I am ecstatic! I didn't come this week and my hair still looks UHHHMAZZZZING!!!!! I am so happy I scheduled that consult with you back in August. I love, love, love the services I receive!!!!!!!!“Cutina is the absolutely best at cutting & styling short hair!!”The 180 Studio for Hair team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring every client looks and feels their best.For more information about 180 Studio for Hair LLC ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

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