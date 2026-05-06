Remove Carbon Today Opens Certified Carbon Removal to Individuals Worldwide with Public Registry Proof Within One Month.

Science-based, certified carbon removal methods, like biochar, lock our CO2 waste into stable form for centuries and neutralise the climate impact of our unavoidable emissions.

Every CO₂ removal offered has already been physically locked away from the air for centuries, and is retired on customers' behalf within one month of purchase.

It's time we start treating our unavoidable CO₂ like any other waste and clean it up properly, as we do with trash and wastewater. Our nature has reached its limits and the climate cannot wait.” — Tiia Vihavainen, Founder of Remove Carbon Today

HELSINKI, FINLAND, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time, individuals worldwide can take responsibility for their personal carbon emissions with the same scientific rigour, immediate delivery and public registry traceability that is available to corporations. Remove Carbon Today, launched in November 2025, is the world's only consumer platform that offers exclusively certified, durable, ex-post carbon removal and that provides public registry proof within one month of purchase. Customers across seven countries have already removed 35 tonnes of CO₂ from the atmosphere through the platform in the first six months.While headlines around the climate crisis are alarming, individuals have largely been left without credible ways to act on their unavoidable emissions. The offers for individuals remain crowded with offsets, avoidance credits, short-term solutions and future promises, claims that are difficult to verify and that have triggered widespread concerns about greenwashing.Remove Carbon Today offers a different model: every tonne sold has already been physically removed from the air, durably stored for centuries, and retired in a public registry on customers' behalf within one month of purchase.The IPCC is clear: limiting global warming to well below 2°C requires both quick emission reductions and large-scale durable carbon removal, not sequentially but in parallel. Until now, almost all certified, durable carbon removal has been bought by corporations. Remove Carbon Today opens that same standard to anyone, anywhere, starting from one kilogram."I'd wanted to remove my own CO₂ emissions for years but couldn't find a credible option I fully trusted. So, I built one. To avoid further climate disruptions, we all need to take responsibility for our own emissions, while we continue to reduce what we can. It's time we start treating our unavoidable CO₂ like any other waste and clean it up properly, as we do with trash and wastewater. With Remove Carbon Today, I wanted to make it quick and easy for individuals to clean their CO₂ waste and remove their carbon footprint for good. Our nature has reached its limits and the climate cannot wait," said Tiia Vihavainen, Founder of Remove Carbon Today.What makes Remove Carbon Today different:1 - Exclusively certified carbon removal.Each carbon removal is certified by Puro.earth , the world's leading durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR) crediting platform, standard and registry, majority-owned by Nasdaq since 2021. (No general offsets. No reduction or avoidance credits. No nature-based credits.)2 - Durable storage for 100+ years.The CO₂ is physically locked away from the atmosphere for a minimum of 100 years through engineered carbon removal projects that adopt Puro.earth standards and methodologies, such as biochar. (No temporary or reversible solutions.)3 - Independently quantified and verified.Every tonne of CO₂ removed is measured and verified by accredited third-party auditors, then issued and managed in Puro.earth public registry. (No double-counting.)4 - Lifestyle-based removal products.Alongside kilogram-level removal, customers can remove emissions of common lifestyle choices , for example their vacation flights, clothes shopping, coffee consumption or mixed diet, and they can automate ongoing removal through a monthly subscription. (No need for footprint calculators to get started.)5 - Completed within one month.Remove Carbon Today offers only already-occurred, ex-post carbon removal that is retired on behalf of individual customers within one month, often sooner. This means the CO₂ has already been removed before the customer pays, so the climate impact is immediate. (No forward promises.)6 - Fully traceable at public registry.Within one month of purchase, the customer receives a confirmation email with a direct link to the retirement statement at the public registry, including their order number and confirming the completion of their removal. Every removal retirement can also be tracked on the Remove Carbon Today website with order numbers and links . (No second-guessing.)7 - Transparent pricing.The price reflects Remove Carbon Today's purchase price for biochar removal, aligned with the CORCCHAR Index from the Nasdaq and Puro.earth CORC Carbon Removal Reference Price Index family, plus a fixed 10% operating margin and applicable taxes. Currently, €198 per tonne (€0.198 per kg), with no minimum order.The platform is available for individual customers worldwide at www.removecarbontoday.com

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