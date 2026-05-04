Techcyte Announces a Parasitology Validation Study at the Association of Public Health Laboratories Conference (APHL)

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte is pleased to announce that a validation study conducted by the Contra Costa County Public Health Laboratory (CCPHL) evaluating its AI-assisted ova and parasite (O&P) workflow has been accepted for presentation at the APHL 2026 Annual Conference . The poster will be made publicly available following the event on APHL’s website.The study, titled “Validation of the Techcyte/Pramana Platform for the Detection of Parasites in Stool Specimens in a County Public Health Laboratory,” evaluates the use of Techcyte’s parasitology suite, including both trichrome and wet mount solutions, in combination with an automated whole slide imager from Pramana (now Evident).O&P testing has traditionally relied on labor-intensive manual microscopy requiring specialized expertise and extensive training. Facing increasing specimen volumes and staffing constraints, CCPHL assessed an AI-assisted digital workflow to support its existing screening processes and help improve operational efficiency.A total of 549 cases, defined as patient samples consisting of paired trichrome and wet mount slides, were successfully analyzed during the evaluation, demonstrating 97% accuracy, 98% sensitivity, and 97% specificity.The validation included both newly received patient specimens and archived cases, with results compared to traditional microscopy methods. The study also reports that implementation of the platform into CCPHL’s workflow in January 2026 was associated with a measurable reduction in turnaround times and improvements in workflow efficiency and staff fatigue.The authors note that integrating AI into public health laboratory workflows may help address ongoing workforce shortages while maintaining established diagnostic practices. In this implementation, final confirmation of positive cases continues to be performed using traditional light microscopy.“It was a pleasure to collaborate with and support the team at Contra Costa County Public Health Laboratory,” said Tyler Rippy, Account Executive at Techcyte. “We’re encouraged by the results and the role this study plays in advancing the use of AI-assisted workflows in parasitology labs.”Techcyte provides a comprehensive digital parasitology solution designed to support multiple staining methods, including trichrome, wet mount, and modified acid-fast (MAF), within a unified workflow.This announcement is based on scientific findings. Contra Costa County Public Health Laboratory does not endorse specific products or services but has confirmed its use of the evaluated platform within its workflow.–––––––––––––––Join Techcyte at APHL 2026Techcyte will be exhibiting at the APHL 2026 Annual Conference, taking place May 4–7, 2026 in Baltimore.Visit Booth 201 to learn more about Techcyte’s AI-powered digital pathology solutions for public health laboratories.###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

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