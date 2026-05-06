Casino Cash Trivia Game Show Announces Season 2 Premiere and Weekly Episode Release Schedule

Matt Bourie - Host of Casino Cash Trivia

Casino Cash Trivia returns July 7 on YouTube with Season 2, featuring 12 episodes, a September 22 finale, and its unique trivia-to-slot gameplay format.

This show captures what casino players experience every day: skill creates opportunity, but the outcome always comes down to the luck of the game.” — Steve Bourie

DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casino Cash Trivia, the fast-growing casino-themed game show that combines knowledge-based trivia with real slot machine gameplay, has officially begun production on Season 2 and announced its upcoming weekly episode release schedule.Following the success of its debut season, the show returns with 12 brand-new episodes, delivering more contestants, bigger moments, and an even more engaging mix of skill, strategy, and luck.Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, July 7, with new episodes released every Tuesday through September 22.Casino Cash Trivia introduced a unique twist on traditional game shows last year by merging trivia competition with actual casino gameplay.Each episode follows a simple but high-stakes format in which a contestant answers trivia questions to earn cash prizes, with the opportunity to win up to $2,000 during the trivia round. Those winnings are then wagered on a real slot machine, and the final amount the contestant keeps depends entirely on the outcome of those spins.This “Answer, Spin, Win” structure creates a dramatic and unpredictable finish every episode, where smart decisions and pure luck collide. Season one's biggest winner successfully, turned $800 from the trivia round into $2,118.20 on slots and that video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7uoFDGf4qg Casino Cash Trivia is produced by Steve Bourie, who spent 28 years authoring the American Casino Guide book, widely recognized as one of the leading resources for casino players in the United States.The show is hosted by his son, Matt Bourie, an accomplished gaming personality who serves as webmaster of AmericanCasinoGuideBook.com and is the former editorial director of the American Casino Guide.Together, the father-son team brings decades of real-world casino knowledge and player-focused insight to the show.“After three decades of helping players understand how casinos work, I wanted to create something that was both entertaining and educational,” said Steve Bourie, producer of Casino Cash Trivia. “This show captures the real balance every casino player faces—skill can put you in a great position, but the final outcome always comes down to the luck of the game.”“What makes Casino Cash Trivia so compelling is that it feels real—because it is,” said Matt Bourie, host of the show. “Players earn their money through knowledge, but then they have to experience the same pressure and uncertainty that every casino player faces when they hit that spin button.”Season 1 of Casino Cash Trivia introduced audiences to the show’s innovative format and quickly built a loyal following among casino enthusiasts and trivia fans alike.All 11 episodes from Season 1 are currently available to watch on the show’s official website at https://www.casinocashtrivia.com/ as well as on the show's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@casinocashtrivia This gives new viewers the opportunity to catch up before the Season 2 premiere.What’s New in Season 2? The upcoming season expands on the original concept with a larger pool of contestants, increased prize potential through its gameplay structure, more dramatic slot machine outcomes, and enhanced pacing and production value.The result is a faster, more intense viewing experience designed to keep audiences engaged from the first question to the final spin.Blending elements of classic trivia competition with the excitement of casino gaming, Casino Cash Trivia offers a format that stands apart in the game show landscape.The show appeals to casino players and gambling enthusiasts, trivia and quiz show fans, and viewers who enjoy high-risk, high-reward formats. With every episode delivering a different outcome, no two games play out the same.About Casino Cash TriviaCasino Cash Trivia is a casino-themed game show that combines trivia knowledge with real slot machine gameplay. Contestants compete to win cash through trivia questions, then wager their winnings in a final spin that determines their ultimate prize.The show’s innovative format—where skill earns the opportunity, but luck determines the outcome—creates a unique viewing experience that blends intellect with suspense.

The Biggest Winner from Season 1 of Casino Cash Trivia

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