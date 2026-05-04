Data Centre Rack and Enclosure Market to Hit USD 8.16 Billion by 2032 at 12.5% CAGR | Maximize Market Research

Data Centre Rack and Enclosure Market

Data Centre Rack and Enclosure Market is growing with rising data traffic, cloud adoption, and demand for efficient and scalable infrastructure.

"AI didn't just fill data center racks, it broke them. The industry is now rebuilding from the rack up." Maximize Market Research” — Maximize Market Research

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Centre Rack and Enclosure Market valued at USD 3.58 Bn in 2025, forecast to reach USD 8.16 Bn by 2032 at 12.5% CAGR - AI-driven hyperscale expansion, 1 MW-capable rack architectures, and liquid-cooled high-density enclosures are fundamentally reengineering global data center infrastructure through 2032.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/76273/ Overview: AI Factories, Hyperscale Expansion, and 1 MW Rack Architectures Drive USD 8.16 Billion Data Center Infrastructure MarketThe global Data Centre Rack and Enclosure Market size was USD 3.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.16 billion by 2032 at a 12.5% CAGR. Growth is driven by AI workloads increasing rack density to 1 MW. Innovations like Mt. Diablo architecture and major investments by Eaton and Vertiv are accelerating high-density, next-generation rack infrastructure adoption globally.Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints & OpportunitiesDrivers: AI Workload Density and 5G Edge Computing Create Structural Demand for Advanced Rack InfrastructureAI workloads from NVIDIA, AMD, and custom chips are driving rack power densities beyond air-cooling limits, accelerating demand for liquid-cooled, high-density enclosures. Hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, while 5G and IoT expansion is increasing demand for compact, modular rack solutions in edge data centers globally.Restraints: High CapEx for Advanced Rack Systems and SME Adoption Barriers Constrain Broader Market PenetrationHigh costs of liquid-cooled enclosures, modular power units, and intelligent rack systems limit adoption among SMEs and cost-sensitive markets. Complex integration across power, cooling, and cable management further slows deployment in organizations lacking technical expertise, moderating overall data centre rack and enclosure market growth in sub-enterprise segments globally.Opportunities: Edge Data Center Expansion, Digital Twin Integration, and 800V HVDC Power Architecture Unlock New High-Margin Infrastructure VerticalsEdge computing growth is driving demand for compact, modular rack solutions in micro data centers. Innovations like Infineon and NVIDIA’s 800V HVDC architecture support ultra-high-density racks beyond 1 MW. Schneider Electric’s digital twin platform adds real-time optimization capabilities.Key Market Trends: 1 MW Racks, Digital Twins, and USD 1.4 Billion Acquisitions Define the 2026-2032 Rack Infrastructure LandscapeMt. Diablo OCP Standard: Microsoft, Google, and Meta Redefine the Rack with ±400 VDC Architecture at 1 MW DensityIn 2025, Microsoft, Google, and Meta introduced the Mt. Diablo rack standard via OCP, enabling ±400 VDC power and 1 MW density. This innovation supports next-generation AI workloads and is expected to redefine global rack and enclosure design standards.Eaton Acquires Fibrebond for USD 1.4 Billion - Largest M&A Transaction in Data Center Enclosure Market HistoryIn 2025, Eaton acquired Fibrebond for USD 1.4 billion, marking the largest deal in the data center rack and enclosure market. The acquisition strengthens Eaton’s position in modular power solutions and expands its reach across hyperscale and colocation infrastructure driven by AI investments.Vertiv Deploys USD 200 Million to Acquire Great Lakes Data Racks - Targeting AI and Edge Pre-Engineered SolutionsIn 2025, Vertiv acquired Great Lakes Data Racks for USD 200 million, strengthening its position in high-density and liquid-cooled rack solutions. The move enhances Vertiv’s ability to serve hyperscale and colocation demand for AI-driven, pre-engineered data center infrastructure.Segmentation: Enclosed Racks Lead as IT & Telecom Drives Majority Vertical DemandEnclosed racks led the data centre rack and enclosure market in 2025, driven by demand for security, airflow management, and cooling in high-density deployments, while open racks serve niche uses. IT & Telecom dominates demand, with BFSI and healthcare growing fast. The U.S. leads globally, supported by hyperscale data centers and strong AI and colocation infrastructure investment.By Enclosure TypeOpen Frame RackEnclosed RackBy TypeServer RackNetwork RackBy MaterialSteelAluminumPolymer CompositesOthersBy Data Center SizeSmall And Mid-Size Data CentersLarge Data CentersBy HeightBelow 42 U42 UAbove 42 UBy Width19 Inch23 InchOthersBy Industry VerticalBFSIGovernment & DefenseHealthcareIT & TelecomEnergyRetailOthersGet Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/76273/ Regional Insights: North America Commands Market Leadership While Asia Pacific Accelerates on AI and Hyperscale Cloud BuildoutNorth America: Hyperscale AI CapEx, Compliance-Driven Enterprise Demand, and OCP Standards Leadership Anchor Global Market DominanceNorth America dominated and enclosure market in 2025, driven by hyperscale AI investments and strong cloud infrastructure. The Mt. Diablo OCP standard, developed by Microsoft, Google, and Meta, is shaping global rack design. Strict regulations like HIPAA and PCI-DSS are further boosting demand for secure, high-performance rack solutions across key industries.Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, and Taiwan Drive Rapid Hyperscale Growth at a CAGR Competitive with North AmericaAsia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by hyperscale expansion in China, digital infrastructure growth in India, and AI data center demand in Japan and Taiwan. Local and global players are expanding modular rack production. Strong government support, rising cloud adoption, and semiconductor ecosystem growth position the region as a key driver of global market expansion through 2032.Key Recent Developments:Microsoft, Google, Meta / OCP - Mt. Diablo (May 2025): Microsoft, Google, and Meta released Mt. Diablo OCP rack specification v0.5, a standardized ±400 VDC, 1 MW-capable rack architecture leveraging EV supply chains, setting the global engineering standard for AI hyperscale rack infrastructure density and power distribution through 2032.Eaton - Fibrebond Acquisition (March 2025): Eaton announced the USD 1.4 billion acquisition of Fibrebond Corporation, a pre-integrated modular data center power enclosure specialist, the largest M&A transaction in data center rack and enclosure market history, expanding Eaton's multi-tenant colocation and hyperscale infrastructure addressable market.Vertiv - Great Lakes Data Racks Acquisition (May 2025): Vertiv completed the USD 200 million acquisition of Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets, strengthening its rack solution portfolio for AI computing and edge data center deployments across North American and European hyperscale and colocation markets.Legrand - CRS Acquisition (April 2025): Legrand completed the acquisition of Computer Room Solutions (CRS), a Sydney-based data center infrastructure specialist generating approximately €30 million in annual revenue, significantly expanding Legrand's white-space rack and enclosure portfolio and regional presence across the Oceania data center market.Key Players:Schneider Electric SEVertiv Group Corp.Eaton Corporation plcHewlett Packard EnterpriseDell Technologies Inc.Cisco Systems Inc.IBM CorporationOracle CorporationHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Fujitsu Ltd.Legrand SARittal GmbH & Co. KGCommScope Holding Company Inc.Panduit Corp.Belden Inc.Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/data-center-rack-and-enclosure-market/76273/ Competitive Landscape:The data centre rack and enclosure market is led by major players such as Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Eaton, Rittal, and Legrand, driven by strong M&A and innovation strategies. Dell, HPE, and Huawei compete through integrated rack ecosystems, while nVent and Panduit focus on specialized solutions. Competition is shifting toward liquid cooling, digital twin integration, and AI infrastructure capabilities shaping future market leadership.Analyst Perspective: The Data Center Rack Is Becoming the Most Strategically Critical Layer of AI InfrastructureThe data center rack has evolved from passive hardware into a critical AI infrastructure layer. Hyperscale investments, 1 MW rack architectures, and modular enclosure acquisitions are reshaping the competitive landscape. As compute density increases, control over rack design is becoming a key differentiator across global data center infrastructure.Related Reports:Underwater Robotics Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-underwater-robotics-market/20175/ Underwater Robotics Market by Type (ROVs, AUVs), Application (Oil & Gas, Defense & Security, Scientific Research, Commercial Exploration), Depth, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2032Global Access Control and Authentication Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/access-control-and-authentication-market/35591/ Access Control and Authentication Market by Product Type (Biometrics, RFID, Card-based, ANPR), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government), End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2032Top Reports:FAQs:What is the global Data Centre Rack and Enclosure Market size and forecast?The data centre rack and enclosure market size was USD 3.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.16 billion by 2032 at a 12.5% CAGR, driven by AI infrastructure.Which enclosure type dominates the Data Centre Rack and Enclosure Market?Enclosed racks lead the market due to demand for security, airflow control, and liquid-cooling support in AI environments. Open frame racks remain used in test labs and telecom for easy access and cost efficiency.What is the Mt. Diablo OCP rack standard and why does it matter?Mt. Diablo is a standardized rack architecture developed by Microsoft, Google, and Meta via OCP, enabling 1 MW density with ±400 VDC power. It is set to redefine AI hyperscale rack infrastructure globally.About Maximize Market ResearchMaximize Market Research is a leading global market research firm delivering specialized intelligence across Automation & Process Control, cloud computing, enterprise IT hardware, and digital infrastructure markets. Our research capabilities support hyperscale operators, colocation providers, rack and enclosure manufacturers, and institutional investors with rigorous competitive intelligence, technology adoption forecasting, and M&A landscape analysis across the rapidly evolving global data center infrastructure ecosystem.

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