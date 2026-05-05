DVI’s EDGE® Platform Propels Ameren Illinois to 486 GWh Energy Savings in 2025

Ameren Illinois achieves 486 GWh in 2025 energy savings

DVI’s EDGE® helps Ameren Illinois achieve 486 GWh in 2025 energy savings, exceeding goals by 15% through real-time, software-driven voltage optimization.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVI Grid Solutions, the industry leader in advanced voltage optimization and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy, is proud to announce the landmark results of Ameren Illinois’ 2025 Voltage Optimization (VO) Program. Utilizing DVI’s patented EDGE® software, the program achieved 486 GWh of cumulative annual energy savings, exceeding original goals by 15%.

Unlike traditional grid tools that rely on expensive hardware or customer behavior changes, DVI’s EDGE® provides a best-in-class software alternative. By leveraging real-time data from the edge of the grid, EDGE® continuously monitors and adjusts voltage with closed-loop precision to deliver

measurable reductions in energy costs.

Key 2025 Performance Highlights:

● Surpassed Targets: Achieved an average voltage reduction of 3.70%, beating the

planned target of 3.20%.

● Operational Scale: Impact evaluation covered 1,163 circuits operational during 2025.

● Zero Friction: Delivered sustained efficiency with no required changes to customer

behavior.

"We are proud to support Ameren Illinois’ VO team in attaining these significant energy savings," said Stephen Tyler, Director of DVI. "These results prove that utilities can achieve aggressive sustainability and reliability goals today by simply making the grid smarter with the assets they

already own."

The full 2025 Voltage Optimization Impact Report is now available on the DVI website.

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