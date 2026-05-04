Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival Returns July 11–12, 2026 to Kansas City’s Historic Jazz District 100+Wines•National Artist

Sip, Savior & Swing at the Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival 2026 Sip, Savior & Swing with Friends at the Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival 2026 Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival 2026

The Biggest Wine & Jazz Festival in the Region

Come Sip, Savior and Swing at the Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival 2026 at the all newly renovated Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District” — The biggest Wine & Jazz Festival in the region

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival Returns July 11–12, 2026 to Kansas City’s Historic Jazz District 100+ Wines • International & National Artists • During FIFA Quarter Final Weekend

The Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival returns July 11–12, 2026 for a two day celebration in the Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District, featuring over 100 wines, global music talent, and the during the excitement of the FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals. Tickets are on sale now at https://missouriwinejazzfest.com

This year’s theme, “Sip, Savor & Swing,” highlights a curated blend of wine tasting, gourmet food, artisan vendors, and live jazz from international, national, and local performers. Past headliners include Samantha Fish and Alex Bugnon, and organizers promise an expanded 2026 internationallineup.

The festival expects increased regional, national, and international attendance due to the global draw of the World Cup games in Kansas City.

Event Details:

• Dates: July 11–12, 2026

• Location: Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District, Kansas City, MO

• Tickets: On sale now

• Website: https://missouriwinejazzfest.com/buy-tickets

Media Contact: contact@missouriwinejazzfest.com

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