Vibhaa Vermani Expands Media and AI-Driven Leadership Through Chitra Productions and aiComply

Vibhaa Vermani, Founder and CEO of Chitra and aiComply

Vibhaa Vermani scales vision from media roots to AI-driven solutions addressing cybersecurity, compliance, and enterprise risk.

Find the problem. Understand it deeply. Then build something better.” — Vibhaa Vermani

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibhaa Vermani, Founder and CEO of Chitra Productions and aiComply, has built a multi-faceted portfolio of companies focused on helping organizations navigate cybersecurity, compliance, and risk through AI-driven solutions aligned to frameworks such as NIST CSF and Cyber Risk Institute (CRI) standards.

At the core of her journey is Chitra Productions—a media company she founded and continues to lead—serving as the foundation for her broader expansion into technology and AI-driven solutions.

Unlike many founders, Vermani did not inherit a business. She built one from the ground up. Her leadership is defined not by title, but by a consistent focus on solving real problems and creating lasting impact through scalable, forward-looking solutions.

The Beginning

Vermani’s entrepreneurial journey began with a strong instinct for identifying opportunity and building toward it. She established her career in the United States while earning her master’s degree and raising a family, laying the foundation for what would become a diverse and growing business enterprise. Early in her career, she produced and partnered with Zee TV, Sony Television, and NDTV, establishing a strong foundation in media, storytelling, and audience engagement.

Building Chitra Productions

In 2008, she founded Chitra Productions as a media and production company, rooted in storytelling, communications, and audience engagement. Chitra quickly established itself as a trusted partner for content development and production, working with global brands and major media networks.

As client needs evolved, Vermani strategically expanded the company’s capabilities—growing from media into training and instructional support, then into technology services, and ultimately into cybersecurity, advanced technical solutions, and AI-driven systems and software development. Despite this evolution, media and communications remain central to Chitra’s identity and approach, shaping how the company translates complex ideas into clear, actionable outcomes.

With more than 17 years as a production house, Chitra Productions has supported global brands, U.S. government clients, and commercial organizations, while also collaborating with industry leaders such as DDB Worldwide, General Dynamics (GDIT), and NVIDIA through its Inception Program.

Today, Chitra Productions delivers cybersecurity, technology support, and AI-enabled solutions aligned to frameworks such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and Cyber Risk Institute profiles—while continuing to leverage its media expertise to communicate, educate, and engage audiences effectively.

The Insight That Changed Everything

Through her work in cybersecurity and technology services, Vermani identified a recurring challenge across organizations: critical compliance data already existed but was fragmented, difficult to map to frameworks, and hard to operationalize.

This insight led to the creation of NavigateCyber, a platform designed to unify existing data, documentation, and security artifacts into an actionable, AI-powered framework aligned to NIST CSF and CRI.

To scale this vision, Vermani founded aiComply, a company built around NavigateCyber that operates as both a service provider and an AI-first product company. The platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze, map, and operationalize compliance data, transforming fragmented information into structured, decision-ready outputs.

The platform supports government and commercial clients, including regulated financial institutions, enabling them to streamline compliance with CRI profiles, align to NIST CSF 2.0, reduce manual effort, and improve audit readiness and risk visibility.

People First

At the core of Vermani’s leadership philosophy is a commitment to people. She has built her companies around the belief that strong businesses are built by strong individuals, emphasizing growth, accountability, and leadership development. Many early team members have advanced into senior roles, reflecting a culture that prioritizes long-term opportunity and performance.

Her guiding principles include:

• Work is a privilege

• Success should lift others

• Discipline builds freedom

• Gratitude is strength

• Technology must serve people

She leads with clarity and high expectations, building teams that are capable, committed, and aligned with the mission.

What’s Next

As regulatory environments continue to evolve, Vermani remains focused on helping organizations operationalize cybersecurity frameworks through AI-driven approaches. NavigateCyber Financial Services represents the next step in this vision, supporting institutions as they adopt NIST CSF 2.0 and Cyber Risk Institute profiles.

At the same time, she is expanding her voice in media and thought leadership. Vermani will soon be launching a podcast focused on empowerment, leadership, and personal growth—extending her long-standing commitment to storytelling and impact beyond the enterprise space.

Vermani’s approach remains consistent: identify emerging challenges, understand them at their core, and build practical solutions that create lasting impact. As she often emphasizes, “Find the problem. Understand it deeply. Then build something better.”

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