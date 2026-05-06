“Rasin Toussaint Tap Pale Yo,”- Paul Beaubrun / Photo: Cuba Tornado

Paul Beaubrun Reimagines Roots Rock with 'Rasin Toussaint Tap Pale Yo,' Lead Single from Upcoming Album VERTIÈRES.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary Haitian artist, producer, and cultural innovator Paul Beaubrun unveils his powerful new single, “Rasin Toussaint Tap Pale Yo,” the first release from his forthcoming album VERTIÈRES, arriving May 15, marking his signing to Lovebrand Records in partnership with his imprint LAKOU Records, with global distribution via The Orchard, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.Emerging as a defining voice in global roots music, Beaubrun is carving out a bold new lane—fusing roots, rock, and Afro-Caribbean spiritual traditions into a sound that is both ancestral and strikingly modern. Building on his legacy with Boukman Eksperyans, he pushes beyond genre boundaries, redefining roots rock for a global audience.“Rasin Toussaint Tap Pale Yo” is a powerful tribute to Haitian revolutionary leader Toussaint Louverture and to contemporary Afro-Haitian identity. Anchored in history and driven by urgency, the track stands as both a declaration and a warning—echoing the unbroken force of resistance and cultural pride. Upon his arrest by French colonial forces, Toussaint Louverture issued a final warning—one that would echo through history:“In overthrowing me, you have only cut down the trunk of the tree of liberty in Saint-Domingue—it will spring back from the roots, for they are numerous and deep.”“We are those roots,” Beaubrun reflects. “Alive, thriving, and carrying the fire of liberty and expression forward.”Stephanie Levine, Founder & CEO of Lovebrand Records, brings decades of global music leadership to this collaboration. With deep roots in artist development and a legacy shaped during her tenure at Island Records / Mango Records under Chris Blackwell, Levine continues to champion boundary-breaking artists. Together with LAKOU Records and global distribution via The Orchard, the partnership sets the stage for Beaubrun’s next global chapter.VERTIÈRES : The albumVERTIÈRES, set to be release later this summer, is a transformational album and cultural movement inspired by Haiti’s revolutionary victory. Rooted in the Battle of Vertières, it brings together ancestral memory, spiritual awakening, and modern music to open a new chapter for Haitian art.VERTIÈRES is also a deeply personal journey from heartbreak to spiritual sovereignty. Through facing an inner war, the artist discovers self-mastery, discipline, and personal power. This is not a story about defeating others, but about taking full responsibility for one’s life, choices, and existence.By merging the personal and the collective, VERTIÈRES reflects a central truth of Haitian history: true revolution begins within.Paul Beaubrun renews his partnership with Rhum Barbancourt, Haiti’s iconic heritage spirits brand. Rooted in a shared legacy, this collaboration aligns music, tradition, and artistry as he prepares to release his upcoming album VERTIÈRES.Beaubrun will celebrate VERTIÈRES!! as Haiti commemorates the Battle of Vertières on November 18—perfectly aligning with the launch of his North American tour, kicking off at Joe’s Pub on November 14.Preview

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