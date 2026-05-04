Maleic Anhydride Market Poised to Reach US$6.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% - Persistence Market Research

Maleic Anhydride Market

East Asia, lead by China, holds 37% of the maleic anhydride market, driven by strong production, demand, and state-backed chemical investments

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Maleic Anhydride Market is poised for robust growth over the coming years, fueled by expanding demand across construction, automotive, packaging, agriculture, and specialty chemical sectors. Maleic anhydride, a highly versatile organic compound, is widely used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, lubricating oil additives, copolymers, and performance intermediates. Its increasing importance in industrial manufacturing and infrastructure development continues to strengthen market prospects worldwide.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global maleic anhydride market size is likely to be valued at US$4.4 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach US$6.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

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Rising Demand from Unsaturated Polyester Resins

One of the most significant drivers of the maleic anhydride market is its widespread use in the production of unsaturated polyester resins (UPR). These resins are extensively used in construction materials, marine products, automotive components, pipes, tanks, and panels. As infrastructure development accelerates globally and demand for lightweight durable materials rises, UPR consumption is increasing substantially, creating strong growth opportunities for maleic anhydride manufacturers.

Expansion of Construction and Infrastructure Activities

Rapid urbanization and public infrastructure investments are supporting higher demand for maleic anhydride-based products. Construction applications such as fiberglass reinforced plastics, insulation materials, adhesives, and coatings rely heavily on derivatives of maleic anhydride. Emerging economies in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East are expected to remain key growth engines due to increasing residential and commercial development projects.

Automotive Industry Accelerating Consumption

The automotive and transportation sector is another major contributor to market growth. Maleic anhydride is used in composite materials, engine lubricants, coatings, and plastic modifiers that help improve vehicle durability and reduce weight. With automakers focusing on fuel efficiency and electric mobility, demand for lightweight composite materials and advanced lubricants is increasing, positively influencing the market outlook.

Growing Role in Lubricating Oil Additives

Maleic anhydride plays a vital role in the formulation of lubricating oil additives, helping improve viscosity control, oxidation resistance, and engine cleanliness. Rising vehicle ownership, industrial machinery expansion, and increasing maintenance requirements across sectors are driving steady demand for high-performance lubricant solutions, thereby supporting long-term market growth.

Shift Toward n-Butane Feedstock Production

Manufacturers are increasingly shifting toward n-butane oxidation as a preferred production process due to its cost-effectiveness, higher yield efficiency, and lower environmental impact compared to benzene oxidation. This transition reflects the industry's focus on operational efficiency, sustainability, and regulatory compliance. Investments in modern production facilities are expected to further optimize supply chains and improve profitability.

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Increasing Use in Agriculture and Specialty Chemicals

Maleic anhydride is gaining traction in agriculture for crop protection formulations and soil treatment chemicals. In addition, it is widely used in surfactants, plasticizers, fumaric acid, malic acid, and specialty copolymers. As global industries seek multifunctional chemical intermediates with broad applicability, maleic anhydride continues to emerge as a strategic raw material.

Sustainability and Technological Innovation

Environmental regulations and carbon reduction goals are encouraging manufacturers to adopt cleaner technologies and energy-efficient production systems. Process innovations aimed at reducing emissions, improving catalyst performance, and lowering waste generation are reshaping the competitive landscape. Companies investing in greener production methods are expected to gain a strong competitive advantage in the years ahead.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

• n-Butane

• Benzene

By Production Process

• n-Butane Oxidation

• Benzene Oxidation

By Application

• Unsaturated Polyester Resins

• 1,4-Butanediol

• Lubricating Oil Additives

• Copolymers

• Surfactants & Plasticizers

• Fumaric Acid & Malic Acid

• Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride

• Others

By End-Use

• Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Packaging

• Textile

• Agriculture

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The global maleic anhydride market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on production expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Companies are also investing in sustainable technologies and feedstock optimization to strengthen market positioning.

Growing competition is encouraging manufacturers to improve operational efficiency, secure raw material availability, and develop tailored solutions for high-growth industries such as composites, lubricants, and specialty chemicals.

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Company Insights

✦ Huntsman Corporation

✦ LANXESS AG

✦ Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

✦ Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

✦ Polynt-Reichhold Group

✦ BASF SE

✦ Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

✦ Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

✦ IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

✦ MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc

Future Outlook

The future of the maleic anhydride market remains highly promising as industrial sectors continue to expand and demand for performance materials rises globally. Strong application diversity, favorable infrastructure trends, increasing automotive production, and advancements in efficient manufacturing processes are expected to sustain long-term growth.

With the market projected to rise from US$4.4 billion in 2026 to US$6.2 billion by 2033, maleic anhydride is set to remain a crucial chemical intermediate in the global value chain, offering lucrative opportunities for producers, investors, and downstream industries alike.

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About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research delivers strategic research solutions that drive business growth. Founded in 2012 and registered in England and Wales in 2023 as Persistence Research & Consultancy Services Ltd., we have completed 3,600+ custom and syndicated studies and supported 2,700+ projects for leading research firms. Combining traditional methodologies with modern tools, we provide actionable insights to multinational corporations, consultants, investors, and government bodies, earning strong trust through long-term client relationships.

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