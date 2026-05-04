Influential Women Showcases Ruby Messina: Inspiring the next generation through performance, education, and mentorship

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas-Based Choreographer, Coach, and Educator Blends Versatility, Discipline, and Authentic Leadership to Elevate the Dance IndustryRuby “MzRuby” Messina is a credentialed professional dancer, choreographer, coach, and educator whose dynamic career spans multiple disciplines and platforms. With training in hip-hop, Latin jazz, ballet, and contemporary dance, Ruby has established herself as a versatile performer and influential mentor, dedicated to developing both the technical skill and personal confidence of dancers at every stage of their journey.Currently, Ruby serves as a dance instructor at Excite Dance & Cheer Company and within the Clark County School District in Las Vegas. In these roles, she leads classes in hip-hop, cheer, and performing arts, bringing energy, structure, and creativity into every session. She has also contributed her expertise as a freelance dancer and instructor for World of Dance and the City of Las Vegas, where she continues to expand her reach and impact. Her teaching style goes beyond choreography—focusing on building confidence, encouraging artistic expression, and preparing students for long-term growth within the industry.A graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance, Ruby is deeply committed to both education and community engagement. She has volunteered with organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and World of Dance of Orange County, coaching dance and cheer teams while inspiring young people to explore the arts. Her dedication to excellence has earned her multiple awards throughout her career, recognizing her contributions to performance, choreography, and mentorship.Ruby attributes her success to a lifelong passion for dance. Beginning at just three years old, she developed an early love for movement that grew into a career defined by both performance and teaching. She finds equal fulfillment in sharing her knowledge with others, using dance as a tool to inspire, uplift, and empower. This passion continues to fuel her commitment to growth and innovation in the field.One of the most meaningful lessons Ruby carries with her is the importance of self-compassion and authenticity. She believes in approaching each day with a fresh perspective—remaining optimistic, disciplined, and true to oneself. These principles have helped her navigate the challenges of a competitive and ever-evolving industry.For young women entering the dance world, Ruby emphasizes the importance of trusting their intuition and recognizing their own potential. She encourages dancers to embrace the idea that “practice makes perfection,” not as an end goal, but as an ongoing process of growth and development. Consistency, adaptability, and openness to change are key, she notes, as challenges are inevitable but essential to progress. Ruby also underscores that while talent is important, character and how one treats others are even more critical to long-term success.Ruby acknowledges that the dance industry is currently facing significant challenges, particularly as it adapts to rapid technological and cultural shifts. Issues such as artificial intelligence, proper choreographer credit in film, evolving dance sport classifications, and the role of performing arts in education continue to shape the landscape. However, she also sees exciting opportunities emerging—especially in production and multidisciplinary collaboration. By developing skills beyond performance, such as production and creative direction, dancers can expand their careers and influence within the industry.Guided by values of authenticity, integrity, honesty, and gratitude, Ruby strives to lead by example both on and off the stage. She is committed to being a positive force in her community and to empowering others to pursue their passions with confidence and purpose.Through her work as a performer, educator, and mentor, Ruby “MzRuby” Messina continues to leave a lasting impact—helping shape not only skilled dancers, but confident, resilient individuals ready to thrive in the evolving world of the arts.Learn More about Ruby Messina:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ruby-messina or through her website, https://www.mzruby.info/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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