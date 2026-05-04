Influential Women Spotlights Barbie Willett: Management Professor at Salt Lake Community College Business School

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiring Future Business Leaders Through Decades of Teaching, Servant Leadership, and a Commitment to Real-World Business EducationCottonwood Heights, Utah — Barbie (Horton) Willett is a dedicated Management Professor at Salt Lake Community College’s Gail Miller Business School, where she has spent more than 20 years shaping the next generation of business professionals. With a career rooted in both real-world experience and academic leadership, Barbie is known for her commitment to equipping students with the practical skills and strategic mindset needed to succeed in today’s evolving business landscape.Barbie’s passion for marketing and management began early, growing up in her family’s retail grocery business. There, she developed a deep appreciation for customer service and witnessed firsthand the challenges small businesses face without proper training and resources. This experience became the foundation for her career in education, where she now focuses on bridging theory with practice to prepare students for real-world success.A first-generation college graduate, Barbie’s academic journey reflects her dedication to lifelong learning and personal growth. She earned an Associate Degree in Marketing from Pro River Community College, followed by a Bachelor’s in Marketing and a Master’s in Business Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She later completed her MBA in Executive Leadership from William Carey University. Her commitment to excellence has been recognized with honors such as Marketing Educator of the Year and DECA National Advisor of the Year.Throughout her career, Barbie has held a variety of leadership roles, including business instructor and associate dean, where she has mentored faculty, contributed to curriculum development, supported accreditation efforts, and expanded experiential learning opportunities for students. Her impact extends beyond the classroom, as she continues to guide both students and colleagues in achieving their professional goals.Barbie attributes her success to the influence of inspiring teachers and her own determination to overcome the challenges of growing up in poverty in Mississippi. She believes that the encouragement she received, combined with her personal drive, instilled in her the resilience to pursue her goals and create opportunities for others.One of the most meaningful lessons she has carried throughout her career is the importance of balance. She recalls being advised not to sacrifice herself on the altar of work—a principle that has helped her maintain self-awareness, respect her limits, and pursue success without compromising her well-being.As a mentor, Barbie encourages young women entering the field to seek guidance from experienced professionals. She believes that mentorship—whether through formal relationships or simple conversations—can provide valuable insight and direction. She also emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and embracing diverse perspectives.In today’s rapidly changing educational environment, Barbie identifies technological advancement as both a challenge and an opportunity. She notes that curriculum development often lags behind innovation, but she remains committed to finding creative ways to keep learning relevant, adaptable, and forward-thinking.Guided by values of servant leadership, honesty, and innovation, Barbie strives to create a supportive and engaging environment for her students. She is passionate about helping others succeed and takes pride in watching her students grow into confident, capable professionals.Outside of her professional work, Barbie values building strong personal connections and finding her “tribe”—a community rooted in mutual support and encouragement. She enjoys giving back through programs like Junior Achievement and finds balance through hobbies such as candle-making, camping, writing poetry, and spending time with her family in Mississippi.Through her dedication to education, mentorship, and community, Barbie (Horton) Willett continues to make a lasting impact—empowering students to reach their fullest potential and preparing them to thrive in an ever-changing business world.Learn More about Barbie Willett:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/barbie-willett or through her profile on Salt Lake Community College, https://www.slcc.edu/businessmanagement/faculty.aspx Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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