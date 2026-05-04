Christina Forrest, Recognized by Influential Women, Advances Patient-Centered Healthcare Leadership in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regional Sales Manager at Well Care Health Combines Clinical Expertise, Operational Strategy, and Compassionate Leadership to Improve OutcomesChristina Forrest is a healthcare operations and clinical leadership professional with more than 20 years of experience spanning patient care, clinical strategy, and sales leadership. She currently serves as a Nurse Patient Advocate with Solace, a California-based advocacy organization. Previously, she was the Regional Sales Manager at Well Care Health, where she led a multi-county team of account executives focused on expanding access to care, strengthening provider partnerships, and improving patient outcomes.In her previous role, Christina provided hands-on field coaching, developed strategic sales plans, and collaborated closely with intraoperative clinicians and population health teams. Her work supports efforts to improve care coordination, reduce hospital admissions, and ensure patients receive the right support at the right time.Christina began her career at the bedside as an orthopedic trauma nurse, giving her a strong clinical foundation and firsthand understanding of patient needs. She later advanced into leadership roles, including charge nurse, population health manager, orthopedic manager, and hospice clinical liaison. Across these positions, she developed deep expertise in complex care coordination, early hospice engagement, patient pathway optimization, and transitions across care settings.Known for her people-centered leadership style, Christina emphasizes clarity, empathy, accountability, and patient advocacy. Her ability to combine clinical insight with operational strategy has helped her drive performance across home health, cardiology, orthopedics, hospice, and population health programs.Christina holds an Associate Degree in Nursing from Wake Technical Community College, has earned a professional coaching certification through her employer, and is currently pursuing additional business studies. Her leadership and impact have been recognized through multiple performance and leadership awards, including Chairman’s Club recognition for impacting the most lives in North Carolina.Christina attributes her success to consistently showing up for her team, setting clear expectations, empowering others, and maintaining a strong focus on improved patient outcomes. Her advice to young women entering healthcare is to never assume, but instead take time to investigate thoroughly, understand how different functions connect, and approach challenges with curiosity and careful analysis.Through her leadership at Well Care Health, Christina Forrest continues to make a meaningful impact across North Carolina’s healthcare landscape, helping teams deliver compassionate, coordinated, and results-driven care.Learn More about Christina Forrest:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/christina-forrest Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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