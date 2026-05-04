Influential Women Profiles Erica Peryga: CEO and Founder of Pathway Career Coaching and Self-Development

CROMWELL, CT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Professionals to Turn Career Uncertainty into Purpose-Driven, Confident Careers Through Strategy, Mindset, and SystemsCromwell, Connecticut — Erica Peryga, CEO and Founder of Pathway Career Coaching and Self-Development, is helping professionals transform career uncertainty into clarity, confidence, and forward momentum. With more than 15 years of experience in higher education, career services, and leadership development, Erica has guided hundreds of individuals through career pivots, executive advancement, and personal reinvention.Through her coaching practice, Erica specializes in resume and LinkedIn positioning, interview preparation, leadership development, and confidence-building strategies. Her approach blends practical career strategy with mindset work and actionable systems, enabling clients to build careers and businesses that align with their lives—not just their job titles.Erica’s professional foundation is rooted in higher education, where she served for 16 years as Dean of Students at Post University. In this role, she led student affairs initiatives, developed retention programs, and created pathways that connected education to real-world career outcomes. Her experience also includes leadership roles in career services and administration, shaping her expertise in coaching, professional development, and organizational leadership.She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Western Connecticut State University and a Master’s in Counselor Education from Clemson University. In addition, Erica is a Certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW) and has been featured on platforms such as the Career Karma Podcast, where she shares practical insights on navigating today’s evolving job market.Erica attributes her success to embracing who she is, pursuing her goals with determination, and remaining open to new ideas. She emphasizes the importance of combining strategy, mindset, and structured systems—not only in her own career, but in the work she does with her clients—to create clarity and meaningful progress.One of the most valuable lessons she has learned is the importance of learning from others, asking questions, and maintaining confidence. “Believing in yourself is key to growth and success,” she shares—a principle she encourages in those she mentors. For young women entering the field, Erica stresses the importance of continuous education, earning certifications, mentoring others, and developing empathy and strong communication skills.In today’s economic climate, Erica recognizes that job seekers face increasing challenges due to widespread layoffs and heightened competition. However, she views this as an opportunity for individuals to become more strategic, intentional, and adaptable in how they approach their careers.Guided by values such as clear communication, effective time management, and lifelong learning, Erica continues to expand her impact through coaching, workshops, digital programs, and podcast appearances. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys singing, outdoor activities, and water sports, maintaining a balanced and energized lifestyle.Through Pathway Career Coaching, Erica Peryga remains committed to helping professionals take control of their futures. Her mission is simple yet powerful: to help individuals build careers rooted in clarity, confidence, and purpose— “because your career should be more than a paycheck—it should be your pathway to purpose.”Learn More about Erica Peryga:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/erica-peryga or through her website, https://www.selfdevelopmentpathway.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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