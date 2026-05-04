Governor Lamont Announces Town-by-Town Increase in State Funding Included in the FY 2027 State Budget

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released a document containing a town-by-town breakdown of the increase in state funding that every school district and municipality in Connecticut will receive from the fiscal year 2027 budget adjustment legislation that received overwhelming, bipartisan approval yesterday in the Connecticut General Assembly.

The increased support for school districts and municipalities is designed to close critical funding gaps in school budgets and town finances without forcing communities to raise property taxes. By targeting these dollars directly at the gaps straining local budgets and school systems, this state funding gives municipalities the breathing room they need to stabilize or even reduce mill rates, addressing the affordability concerns that so many Connecticut residents and community leaders have raised.

“By closing funding gaps for our schools and municipalities, we can help communities avoid raising property taxes while keeping classrooms running and local services strong,” Governor Lamont said. “Affordability is a top priority for this administration, and this investment delivers real relief where people feel it most. I am grateful to Senate President Looney, Speaker Ritter, and the overwhelming majority of Democrat and Republican legislators who voted to approve this budget and send it to my desk.”

The budget legislation was developed as a collaborative effort between the Lamont administration and legislative leaders. A majority of legislators in both the Democrat and Republican parties voted yesterday in favor of approving the bill. Governor Lamont will sign it into law soon after it has been transmitted to his office.