Vanda Dash, Recognized by Influential Women, Bridges Project Management and Coaching in Fintech Leadership

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICF-Certified Coach and Broadridge Project Manager Empowers Professionals to Align Performance, Emotional Intelligence, and Sustainable SuccessSanta Monica, California — Vanda Dash is an ICF-Certified Coach, Project Manager at Broadridge, and Certified Emotional Intelligence (EIQ) Practitioner who is redefining leadership in today’s fast-paced, high-stakes business environment. With more than a decade of experience in project management, she now integrates her corporate expertise with coaching to help professionals and organizations achieve clarity, alignment, and sustainable results—without sacrificing well-being.Vanda’s approach centers on presence, self-awareness, and grounded leadership. By blending ambition with emotional intelligence, she helps individuals and teams navigate complexity while cultivating resilience and fulfillment. Her work reflects a growing demand for leadership models that balance performance with human connection.Originally from Hungary, Vanda pursued her academic journey in England, earning both an Honors Degree and a Master of Science in International Business from Aston University. Her diverse career path spans business consultancy, cross-industry project management, and coaching, with over ten years dedicated to guiding individuals and organizations toward meaningful growth. Within her corporate role, she is actively designing and contributing to internal coaching initiatives that support employee development, performance, and emotional well-being.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Vanda is deeply engaged in global coaching and leadership communities. She is a member of the International Coaching Federation and NYC FinTech Women, and volunteers with the ICF Foundation and the United Nations, applying her expertise to empower leaders, nonprofit professionals, and underserved communities worldwide. She is also a Psych-Kfacilitator, further expanding her toolkit for transformational work.Vanda attributes her success to presence, curiosity, and consistency—principles that guide both her personal and professional life. She believes that staying present allows for intentional decision-making, while curiosity fosters continuous learning across cultures and disciplines. Consistency, especially during periods of transition, has been instrumental in building trust, credibility, and long-term results.One of the most impactful lessons in her career came from a mentor who encouraged her to work smart, not just hard, and to trust the process rather than forcing outcomes. This perspective shaped her belief that clarity, prioritization, and thoughtful effort are more powerful than constant overexertion.For young women entering her industry, Vanda emphasizes the importance of seeking mentorship, embracing vulnerability as a strength, and pursuing leadership opportunities that align with personal values. She strongly believes that ambition and inner peace are not mutually exclusive and that it is possible to lead effectively while remaining grounded and authentic.Vanda recognizes that today’s professional landscape is marked by relentless complexity, shifting priorities, and constant disruption—factors that often lead to burnout and disconnection. However, she sees a powerful opportunity in human-centered leadership. By bridging execution with inner alignment, she helps organizations implement structured processes that balance speed with sustainability, while creating space for clarity, resilience, and values-driven decision-making.Guided by the core values of presence, integrity, and wholeness, Vanda Dash continues to create meaningful impact across industries. Through her work, she empowers individuals to integrate the human and professional aspects of their lives—proving that true success is not just about achievement, but about leading and living with purpose, alignment, and authenticity.Learn More about Vanda Dash:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/vanda-dash Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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