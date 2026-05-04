Truck1 Confirmed as Media Partner for Warsaw Caravaning Festival 2026

Truck1 joins the premier Polish caravaning event as media partner, connecting one of Europe’s fastest-growing motorhome markets with international buyers.

WARSAW, POLAND, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truck1 has been officially confirmed as a media partner for the Warsaw Caravaning Festival 2026 — a premier weekend event that uniquely combines a trade fair with an outdoor festival atmosphere. The event will take place on May 9–10, 2026, at the Służewiec Horse Racing Track in Warsaw, inviting families, travel enthusiasts, and industry professionals to explore the world of the caravaning community in an inspiring setting.Unlike traditional B2B trade shows, the Warsaw Caravaning Festival is a space where a passion for travel meets modern outdoor solutions. Dealers of leading motorhome and caravan brands will showcase their latest models, allowing visitors to compare different layouts, step inside the vehicles, and consult with experts. The event is an ideal opportunity for both those planning a purchase and those just beginning their adventure with caravaning.The festival showcases the full spectrum of the caravaning lifestyle. In addition to the exhibition of motorhomes and trailers, the event features several dedicated zones and a diverse stage program:- Retro Zone: A journey through the history of caravaning, featuring classic vintage vehicles.- Vanlife Zone: A meeting point with inspiring travelers who live on the road, sharing their stories and practical tips.- Caravaning Rally: A gathering for the caravaning community to integrate and exchange experiences, complete with a starter pack and exclusive activities for participants.- Partner Zone: Showcasing innovative travel solutions from brands such as Cargo Group, Xcamp, Coody, Hype, Keller Kamp, Yolco, and California Shop.The festival’s stage program will be packed with meetings, lectures, and discussions featuring seasoned travelers and industry experts.Truck1 joins the Warsaw Caravaning Festival not only as a media partner but as a digital extension of the event — transforming a local gathering into an international commercial showcase and extending the lifespan of customer connections beyond the festival weekend. Poland has become one of Europe’s fastest-growing markets for caravans, campers, and motorhomes. It is also one of the top countries for caravan and motorhome searches on Truck1, reflecting strong domestic demand and active cross-border trade. By providing a digital space where buying and selling occur year-round, Truck1 complements live events like the Warsaw Caravaning Festival and helps Polish sellers reach buyers across key European markets.About Truck1Truck1 is a leading European online marketplace for commercial vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural equipment, and recreational vehicles, including caravans and motorhomes. As of 2026, the platform records approximately 4 million visits per month and offers tens of thousands of vehicles for sale. It provides a dedicated space for both professional dealers and private sellers and maintains a strong presence in the Polish market, supporting the dynamic growth of caravaning and vanlife culture.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.