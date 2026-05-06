Retired Anesthesiologist and Inventor Dr. Mark Silverberg of HEATJAC™ Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retiring from a 31-year career in anesthesiology doesn’t mean slowing down for Dr. Mark Silverberg, DDS, MD. After three decades in high-stakes hospital settings, Dr. Silverberg has turned his creativity to solving one of health care’s most common (and coldest) complaints: freezing operating rooms. With the development of HEATJAC™, a patented heated garment system, Dr. Silverberg is keeping healthcare workers, military personnel (and everyone who hates being cold) as comfortable and productive as possible.

Comfort Born from Experience

Dr. Silverberg’s entry into medicine began with dental school, followed by a dual-degree path that saw him earn both DDS and MD credentials. He never actually practiced as a dentist but moved into anesthesiology at a time when the field was rapidly changing. Adjusting to evolving medical licensing requirements, he ultimately completed a three-year anesthesia residency. Despite some regulatory curve-balls, settled into a profession that kept him on his toes, and often, literally shivering.

During years spent in frigid operating rooms, Dr. Silverberg noticed something concerning: staff would use the hose from forced air patient warming systems under their scrubs just to stay warm. This not only brought comfort but, as he discovered through his own home-grown experiments and formal research, also spread bacteria around the sterile environment. As a solution, he conceived HEATJAC™, a wearable “radiator” designed to keep OR staff warm without compromising patient safety.

HEATJAC™: A Versatile Solution for the Modern World

HEATJAC™ is no ordinary heated vest. Powered by air-activated warmers, a plug-in 9V transformer with a four-level controller with lithium-ion batteries, this garment is engineered to heat outward to warm the air between the user’s shirt and jacket, rather than trapping all the warmth at the skin. Settings range from 100 to 160 degrees, giving users control over their own comfort. The garment also features a professional, streamlined look in two sizes: S/M and L/XL.

Dr. Silverberg designed the system with flexibility in mind, and so, HEATJAC™ is not just for the operating room. Potential users include military personnel working in extreme climates, hunters, motorcycle riders who want to extend their season, office workers who suffer from overzealous air conditioning, golfers, snowmobilers, and anyone with Raynaud’s disease or sensitivity to the cold. Even in the home, HEATJAC™ offers a way to cut down on heating bills while staying toasty.

Safety, Research, and Ingenuity

But what truly sets HEATJAC™ apart is the attention to hygiene in clinical settings. Dr. Silverberg’s own survey with AORN (Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses) and his at-home Petri dish experiments confirmed that forced air warming hoses are often a conduit for bacteria. His wearable solution bypasses that risk entirely, and the design allows for both warming and cooling allowing overheated surgeons can use it by inserting ice packs into the pockets.

HEATJAC™ also checks all the boxes for military procurement, being fully made in the USA (including the air-activated hand warmers it utilizes). The system is practical for those who operate power sources in hunting blinds or remote locations, as well as anyone who needs effective, safe on-the-go heating.

Beyond the OR: Songwriting, Surrogacy, and Out-of-the-Box Thinking

Dr. Silverberg’s innovation doesn’t stop at heated garments. With his wife, a dedicated labor and delivery nurse, he co-founded Private Label Surrogacy, the only surrogacy company in the U.S. run by medical professionals. Together, they support families of all backgrounds navigating the increasingly complex world of gestational surrogacy.

A passionate environmentalist and creative thinker, Dr. Silverberg also composes music reflecting on issues from overpopulation to species loss. His songs, available on YouTube and Spotify, challenge listeners to rethink how we treat each other and our planet.

Looking Ahead

As Dr. Silverberg assembles a team of business leaders, HEATJAC™ is set for a wide adoption in healthcare, military, and civilian markets. He’s currently collaborating with experts to raise capital for business development and manufacturing to bring his product to the market for those who need it most.

The journey from the surgical suite to inventive entrepreneur highlights Dr. Silverberg’s dedication to comfort, safety, and out-of-the-box solutions for everyday problems. For those tired of shivering at work, on the slopes, or out in the wild, HEATJAC™ just might your the answer.

About Dr. Mark Silverberg

Dr. Mark Silverberg is a retired anesthesiologist, inventor, business owner, and songwriter. After a distinguished medical career spanning three decades, he continues to offer practical solutions for the real-world challenges faced by healthcare professionals and beyond. His latest project, HEATJAC™, embodies his drive to keep everyone comfortable and safer no matter where life takes them.

Close Up Radio recently featured Mark Silverberg, DDS, MD, founder of HEATJAC™, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday April 30th at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-retired-anesthesiologist/id1785721253?i=1000765992714

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-retired-anesthesiologist-and-inventor-dr-mark-silverberg-of-heatjac-332476101

https://open.spotify.com/episode/29qqeg4Vfnds5nFtRbAuyn

For more information about Mark Silverberg, DDS, MD, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-silverberg-dds-md-516a806/, https://privatelabelsurrogacy.com/, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdtJby5qXgU/

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