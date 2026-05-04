Open Access Day 2026 Returns May 17 in Kissimmee, Florida — Third Annual Practitioner Forum Joins Fiber Connect 2026

West Palm Beach, Florida, May 2026

Open Access has proven its commercial logic worldwide. The operating infrastructure for real interoperability hasn't kept pace — and that's exactly what this year's program addresses.” — Sajan Parikh, CTO, COS Systems

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COS Systems announces Open Access Day 2026 , the annual gathering for operators, ISPs, infrastructure investors, and technology partners building and scaling shared fiber infrastructure. The event takes place May 17, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, as a pre-conference workshop at Fiber Connect 2026.Now in its third year, Open Access Day has become the dedicated forum for practitioner-level exchange on the Open Access model: real deployments, real numbers, and direct conversation between the people building and operating shared infrastructure today.ProgramThe 2026 program opens with a keynote and fireside chat led by Sajan Parikh, Chief Technical Officer at COS Systems and Vice Chair of the Open Access Network Forum . The session — titled The Standardization Imperative: Building a Common Language for Open Access — addresses API standardization and a common operating framework for Open Access networks: wholesale interfaces, provisioning protocols, billing structures, and the competitive case for voluntary industry alignment. Following opening remarks, the session opens for direct, facilitated audience conversation.Three practitioner panels follow.Panel I: Built to Scale — How Open Access Architecture Accelerates Consolidation examines how shared infrastructure design and standardized APIs reduce OPEX, accelerate post-acquisition time-to-market, and enable consolidators to operate multiple ISP brands on a single network.Panel II: Beyond Fiber — Open Access Across Fixed Wireless, Hybrid Builds, and Multi-Technology Infrastructure covers whether the commercial and operational logic of Open Access applies to FWA and hybrid deployments — addressing serviceability, provisioning differences, and how operators in underserved markets use FWA as a complementary layer within phased infrastructure strategies.Panel III: What Travels and What Doesn't — Lessons from Open Access Deployments Across Continents brings together operators from North America, Europe, and Africa to examine what transfers across regulatory and market contexts: take-rate dynamics, active versus passive operator models, exclusivity structures, and whether brand differentiation matters.The panels bring together a broad cross-section of the industry — not just operators and ISPs, but infrastructure investors, equipment vendors, GIS and design platforms, engineers, and analysts. Panelists include representatives from AT&T, Nokia, PMP Strategy, Gigapower, and others, alongside independent network builders, with deployments spanning multiple continents.The formal program concludes with an after-panel drinks reception from 5:00 to 6:00 PM. The evening continues with the Open (Access) Bar at Celebration Brewing Company in Celebration, Florida, from 7:00 PM."Open Access has proven its commercial logic across multiple continents. What hasn't kept pace is the operating infrastructure that lets networks actually interoperate. This year's program goes directly at that gap — from API standardization to cross-border deployment realities. We're building the session formats around the conversations practitioners actually need to have." — Sajan Parikh, CTO, COS Systems and Vice Chair, Open Access Network ForumSponsorsOpen Access Day 2026 is hosted by COS Systems. Elite Sponsors are Arcadis and 1Finity. Day Sponsors are Intellipop, Bonfire, OciusX, Emtelle, Tarana, and HDR. After-panel drinks are sponsored by Vetro.RegistrationRegister at www.cossystems.com/open-access-day-2026 About COS SystemsCOS Systems delivers a cloud-based BSS/OSS platform purpose-built for broadband operators. Operators choose COS Business Engine to run full retail ISP operations — subscriber management, billing, provisioning, and field service — or COS Wholesale Engine to orchestrate multi-provider Open Access networks. COS FSM and COS Prospector extend the platform with automated field service management and door-to-door demand aggregation, so operators can sell faster, scale better, and automate everything.

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