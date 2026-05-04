Estrella Insurance Urges Boaters to Put Safety First This Season

Free courses and awareness efforts aim to prevent accidents and protect families on the water

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the busy boating season approaches, Estrella Insurance is urging boaters to prioritize safety every time they hit the water. As a leading full-service insurance provider, Estrella’s commitment to boating safety is deeply personal. The Estrella family was profoundly impacted by a tragic boating accident in 2006 that led to the creation of the Monica Burguera Foundation to help prevent similar tragedies.The Foundation’s mission is focused on promoting safety, awareness and prevention. In partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the organization offers free boating safety courses designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and confidence needed to navigate waterways responsibly.“As a purpose-driven organization, we are proud to honor Monica’s memory by supporting the Foundation and helping protect families both on and off the water,” said Nick Estrella, CEO of Estrella Insurance. “Boating safety is essential. Taking the right precautions can save lives, including those of loved ones and others sharing the water.The Estrella Insurance and Monica Burguera Foundation's free, in-person safety courses are hosted in South Florida at locations including the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, local community centers, and Miami-area Estrella offices. They do, however, offer virtual online classes. Additionally, Estrella Insurance offers virtual online classes.Led by certified volunteers from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the course covers critical topics such as pre-launch preparation, navigation rules, emergency response procedures, and required onboard safety equipment. Participants also learn how to file a float plan, informing someone on land of their route and return time. This simple but vital step can make a life-saving difference in an emergency.To date, more than 11,000 individuals have completed the course. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, over 80% percent of fatal boating accidents involve operators who have not received any formal boating safety instructionBeyond education, Estrella Insurance continues to support the Monica Burguera Foundation through signature fundraising events, including golf and fishing tournaments, as well as other annual initiatives that further its mission of keeping boaters safe.With National Safe Boating Week taking place May 16–22, Estrella Insurance encourages all boaters to refresh their safety knowledge ahead of the summer season. The annual campaign serves as the official kickoff to peak boating months, promoting key practices such as wearing life jackets, completing safety courses, and never operating a vessel under the influence.To learn more about the Monica Burguera Foundation and available boating safety courses, visit https://www.mbfsafety.org Estrella Insurance offers a comprehensive portfolio of property and casualty products, including auto, home, commercial, business, life and health insurance, providing customers a one-stop solution for their coverage needs. For more information or to explore franchising opportunities, visit www.estrellafranchise.com About Estrella InsuranceMiami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 200 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information, visit Estrella Insurance.

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