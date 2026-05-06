Award-Winning Author Kay A. Oliver Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kay A. Oliver is a top-rated author who cut her creative teeth in a newsroom and then in Hollywood. For about three decades, she was part of scriptwriting services at many of the mega movie studios, such as Universal and DreamWorks -- a position that shaped her character as well as her writing skills. It was not a fun place for a woman to be, the film industry was a man’s world, and the woman’s voice was stifled more often than it was heard. The studios were like mini cities, complete with their own streets and politics.

“I’m grounded, resilient, and about the last person you’d expect to be called a Hollywood legend. But that’s exactly the point. The women I write are the same—strong, self-made, and unapologetically independent. And at long last, women like us—assertive, intelligent, and unafraid—aren’t just part of the story… we’re the ones telling it.”

Kay A. Oliver is an award-winning author and acclaimed storyteller whose captivating, easy-to-read novels have earned her over thirty literary awards, including Fiction Author of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals. Featured in The Wall Street Journal, Vogue Magazine, and Who’s Who in America, Kay brings over three decades of Hollywood experience to her writing, giving it a cinematic flair. She holds degrees in Radio, TV, Film, and Business Finance.

Since separating from Hollywood, Kay has built a marvelous career as a fiction writer. While honored as Fiction Writer of the Year, she says that to be accurate, her work is fiction sprinkled with a few historical facts. Her titles, now totaling 15, are mysteries, with true-life events woven into the plots.

Kay also has a unique writing style characterized by vivid descriptions, in-depth character development, and strong female protagonists. Her storylines are clever and thought-provoking, and she loves it when her work makes a reader do research or learn something new. She says, though, that language is critical, and she prefers speaking in quarters to using $1.25 words.

In addition to her undergrad degrees, Kay has a master’s in business and marketing. She is proud that she not only writes and publishes but also handles the marketing of her books. Another role for her in the book world is the way she nurtures new generations of writers through her blogs while offering professional advice for writers in tabs on her website. The topics there reflect her professional assets, for instance, character development, and how to drop hints without spoiling a mystery.

Kay says the Hollywood folks didn’t embrace the kind of women she depicted. They wanted flat, beautiful, and slinky women who they believed would draw traffic to the box office. They didn’t paint flattering images of women; they supported the males. She tried to create characters that reflected all the dimensions women have, but it wasn’t appreciated. She thought about it daily until it became a struggle to work there.

Kay turned that rejection around and moved into novel writing, where creative freedom had no bounds. She published her first novel, Disturbed Tombs, in 2022 and later The Road to Elysium. Recently, she published the latest installment of The Kutter Mystery Series. Kay surely doesn’t mind being an indie publisher and offers her titles in paperback, hardcover, audio, and e-book formats.

One-time Hollywood executive, Kay A. Oliver, continues to reach for the stars in a different way. She encourages other women to achieve their dreams. How women are portrayed on screen and in stories, she says, must be full-rounded characters and not the stripped-down versions writers have been writing for decades. This is why she is participating in our Empowering Women Series.

On her Amazon author page, you’ll learn that Kay A. Oliver is an award-winning author and a prominent figure in literature and entertainment. An innate storyteller with a creative spirit, she has illuminated her life's journey with an enduring passion for writing. Her mission is to craft captivating stories that ignite joy and engage readers with unexpected twists, crisp language, and more.

Close Up Radio recently featured Kay A. Oliver in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday April 30th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-award-winning-author-kay/id1785721253?i=1000765966691

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-award-winning-author-kay-a-oliver-332465202

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7Bgu0rw1kA652ikXjoBl3l

For more information, please visit her website: https://kayaoliver.com/

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