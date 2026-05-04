Starweaver to Host Global Summit with 20+ Global Speakers on AI in Professional Education on May 14, 2026

20+ Global Experts. 7+ Sessions. One Day. Starweaver's AI in Professional Education Summit Arrives May 14

20+ Global Experts. 7+ Sessions. One Day. Starweaver's AI in Professional Education Summit Arrives May 14

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Half-day virtual event featuring 20+ speakers, 7+ sessions & 1000+ attendees, The Business Case for Now, brings together leaders from Coursera, Ex-LinkedIn, TikTok, Ex-IBM, Ex-FutureLearn, Ex-JPMorgan Chase legacy, Civility Partners, Skillfully, Ardoise.ai, and others to share what is actually being deployed, what it costs, and where AI is changing the economics of corporate learning.

Starweaver Group, Inc., the EdTech company partnered with 18 of the 20 largest professional education platforms worldwide and reaching more than 275 million students, today announced the agenda and full speaker roster for the AI and Professional Education Summit: The Business Case for Now, a free virtual event taking place on Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time.

The summit convenes practitioners who have already moved past pilots and are running AI inside production learning operations. Across two keynotes, four panel sessions, three live product demonstrations, and a roster of more than 20 speakers, the day is structured around a single question: what does the business case for AI in professional education actually look like in 2026, with real numbers, real deployments, and real organizational consequences. Registration is open at events.starweaver.com.

Why This Summit, Why Now

Corporate learning and development has been one of the slower categories to convert the AI promise into operational reality. The summit is built on the premise that the conversion is now happening, unevenly, and that the gap between organizations that have built it into the workflow and those still circulating proofs of concept is widening every quarter. Paul Siegel, founder of Starweaver, framed the event this way:

'For two years, the conversation about AI in professional education has been about possibility. That phase is over. Organizations that built early are reporting measurable gains in time to skill, cost per learner, and content velocity, and the gap between them and everyone else is compounding by the quarter. We built this summit around that reality. Every speaker is bringing what they have actually deployed, what it cost, and what it returned. That is the business case for now.'

Paul Siegel, Founder, Starweaver Group, Inc.

Keynote Speakers

Charlotte Evans, Director, Global Customer Advocacy at Coursera for Business, opens the day with The Learning Revolution Is Here: Is Your Organization Ready or Already Behind. Charlotte advises global organizations on workforce transformation, upskilling, and the link between learning strategy and business outcomes. She holds an Ed.M. in International Education Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Education and is a frequent voice at Gartner ReimagineHR, ATD, Coursera Connect, and the Economic Times Future Skills forums on AI literacy and skills-based organisations.

Steve Cadigan, the first ever CHRO at LinkedIn, founder of Cadigan Talent Ventures, and author of Workquake, returns to the main stage with a session titled Workquake: Navigating the AI Transformation. Steve advises leaders at organizations including BMW, Google, the Royal Bank of Canada, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Twitter on talent strategy in periods of structural change, and his keynote closes the morning block with the workforce side of the AI question.

Panel Sessions:

The four panels are organized around what is possible, what the business case is, how to build it, and how to scale it. Each session is 45 minutes.

Session 1, Beyond One Size Fits All: How AI Is Building a Learning Experience of One.

Panellists: Rohit Adlakha (former Wipro Chief Information Officer, board member, and AI and digital transformation advisor), Catherine Mattice (Founder and CEO, Civility Partners), Gabrielle Rosemond (Head of Industry, TikTok), and LaMar Bunts (learning and talent leader).

Session 2, The AI Agent That Onboards, Coaches, and Upskills Without a Human in the Loop.

Panellists: Ritesh Vajariya (enterprise AI and analytics leader), Hariraj Vijayakumar, Praveen Gogia, and Luca Berton (developer, automation specialist, and Ansible author).

Session 3, Context Is the New Curriculum: How to Engineer AI That Actually Understands Your Business.

Panellists: Vin Mitty, PhD; Rav Ahuja (Chief Content Officer and Global Program Director, IBM Skills Network, and co-founder of Cognitive Class); and Natalie Kourtidis (Director, FutureLearn APAC).

Session 4, From Months to Minutes: How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Content Creation.

Panellists: Phil Gold, Tom Themeles, Toby Sinclair (Founder of Real Talk Studio and former Executive Director of Employee Experience at JPMorgan Chase), and Eric Zackrison, PhD (educator, consultant, and organizational communication researcher).

Selected Speaker Profiles

The full speaker roster spans corporate learning operators, instructional design leaders, AI product founders, talent strategists, and academic researchers. A selection follows.

• Charlotte Evans, Director, Global Customer Advocacy, Coursera for Business. Harvard Ed.M. Leading voice on AI-driven workforce transformation.

• Steve Cadigan, Founder, Cadigan Talent Ventures. First CHRO of LinkedIn. Author of Workquake. Talent strategy advisor across BMW, Google, RBC, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

• Rohit Adlakha, Ex Wipro CIO. Board member and CXO advisor on AI and digital transformation across enterprise services.

• Catherine Mattice, Founder and CEO, Civility Partners. Workplace culture, harassment prevention, and leadership development specialist.

• Gabrielle Rosemond, Head of Industry, TikTok. Brand and creator economy strategy at platform scale.

• Rav Ahuja, Thought Leader, Learning with AI, Ex-Chief Content Officer and Global Program Director, IBM Skills Network.

• Natalie Kourtidis, CEO, EdStrategy, Former Director, FutureLearn APAC. Online education growth and partnerships across the Asia Pacific.

• Eric Zackrison, PhD, Educator, consultant, and trainer focused on organizational communication, leadership, and team performance.

• Luca Berton, Developer, automation specialist, and published Ansible author.

• Brett Waikart, CEO and Co-founder, Skillfully. Skills-based hiring and assessment.

• François Jaouen, Learning Experience Director and Managing Director Japan, Ardoise.ai.

Live Product Demonstrations

Three short product moments after the lunch break show working AI in live use cases, not slideware.

• Brett Waikart, Skillfully. AI-driven skills assessment and hiring. 20 minutes.

• François Jaouen, Ardoise.ai. Learning experience tooling for the AI native era. 20 minutes.

• Manas Dasgupta and Souvik Sarkar, Starweaver. Live walkthrough of Starweaver's agentic content production and personalized learning stack, including Journeybuilder, DesignPilot, and Boostr. 20 minutes.

Event Details and Registration:

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time (live and virtual).

Format: Free, online, with live Q and A across keynotes and panels.

Register: https://events.starweaver.com/?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=newswire&utm_campaign=aipe_may

Audience: Chief Learning Officers, heads of L and D, instructional design leaders, content and curriculum executives, HR and talent leaders, and operators across professional education platforms.

About Starweaver

Starweaver Group, Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated EdTech company headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Portugal and India. Starweaver works with 18 of the 20 largest eLearning platforms, has reached more than 275 million students, and partners with more than 400 prime subject matter experts and a network of more than 1,000 specialists across AI, data, finance, healthcare, and the broader professional education market. Its proprietary technology suite, including Journeybuilder for personalized learning paths, DesignPilot for AI-assisted course design, Starweaver Analytics for whitespace and ROI prediction, Boostr for production management, and Space Station for agentic content packaging and IP tracking, is built to compress the time and cost of producing world-class professional education content. The company is privately held.

Press Contact

press@starweaver.com

999 Third Avenue, Suite 700, Seattle, Washington 98104, USA

+1 415 483 2260

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