The Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Market Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030 - The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company’s Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microorganism feed carbohydrase sector has witnessed notable expansion recently, driven by evolving agricultural and livestock trends. As the global demand for efficient and sustainable animal nutrition increases, this market is positioned for continued growth. Below is an overview of its size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and broader market dynamics shaping its future.

Current Size and Growth Outlook of the Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Market

The microorganism feed carbohydrase market has demonstrated steady progress, with its value anticipated to rise from $1.81 billion in 2025 to $1.97 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This increase during the historical period is primarily due to a rise in compound feed production, growth in livestock populations, heightened demand for better feed conversion ratios, advances in microbial fermentation technologies, and climbing costs of feed raw materials. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $2.81 billion by 2030, driven by a stronger CAGR of 9.3%. Factors contributing to this forecasted surge include a shift toward sustainable feed additives, increased attention to optimizing gut health, expanded demand within aquaculture, wider adoption of enzyme-based nutritional solutions, and regulatory measures aimed at reducing antibiotic usage in animal feed.

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Understanding Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase and Its Role

Microorganism feed carbohydrase encompasses a broad group of glycosidase enzymes that facilitate the breakdown of carbohydrates into simpler sugars through five distinct types of reactions. These carbohydrases naturally occur in organs such as the pancreas, salivary glands, and small intestine, where they help digest complex polysaccharides that the digestive system alone cannot efficiently process. Their supplementation in animal feed enhances nutrient absorption, ultimately improving animal health and productivity.

Primary Factors Driving Market Expansion

One of the major contributors to the market’s growth is the rising global demand for animal protein, particularly meat. Meat serves as an essential source of protein, vitamins, and minerals in human diets, and population growth is intensifying the need for protein-rich foods worldwide. Microorganism feed carbohydrase enzymes play a vital role by mitigating the adverse effects of antinutritional factors found in feed raw materials, which improves feed utilization and animal performance. This not only enables producers to achieve higher meat yields at a lower cost but also supports better long-term animal health and welfare. For instance, in July 2025, the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) reported that meat production in the UK increased to 4,166 thousand tonnes in 2024 from 4,059 thousand tonnes the previous year, illustrating growing meat supply alongside demand.

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Regional Market Trends and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest market for microorganism feed carbohydrase. The analysis covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This geographic diversity reflects varied adoption levels and growth opportunities, with emerging economies increasingly turning to enzyme-based feed solutions to meet rising livestock production demands.

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