Trends and Analysis of the Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment

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The Business Research Company’s Mycotoxin Feed Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of animal feed safety is becoming increasingly important as concerns about contamination rise globally. One of the critical areas gaining attention is mycotoxin feed testing, which ensures that livestock feed remains safe and free from harmful fungal toxins. Let’s explore the current market size, what’s driving its expansion, the leading regions, and the outlook for this vital industry.

Current Size and Expected Growth Trajectory of the Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market

The mycotoxin feed testing sector has witnessed significant expansion recently. Projections indicate that the market will increase from $1.54 billion in 2025 to $1.66 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This past growth has been fueled by an uptick in mycotoxin contamination cases in animal feed, heightened awareness of feed safety among livestock producers, the limited presence of advanced testing technologies, strict food and feed safety laws especially in Europe and North America, as well as the rising scale of livestock production and need for safe feeding solutions.

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Strong Growth Expected in Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is set for robust expansion, with forecasts estimating it will reach $2.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. This anticipated acceleration is driven by innovations in rapid and high-throughput mycotoxin detection methods, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning into feed testing processes, greater availability and adoption of testing services in Asia-Pacific, increased use of point-of-care diagnostic devices, and stronger partnerships between feed manufacturers and testing providers. Key trends shaping the future include the development of highly sensitive detection kits, more stringent animal health safety protocols, widespread use of portable and on-site testing instruments, automated feed quality monitoring, and improved compliance with regulatory requirements.

Understanding Mycotoxin Feed Testing and Its Importance

Mycotoxin feed testing involves examining feed or food samples to identify and measure the presence of mycotoxins, which are toxic substances generated by fungi contaminating animal feed. The main goal of this testing is to guarantee that feed is safe and of good quality, thereby protecting the health of animals consuming it. Ensuring reliable detection helps prevent potential health issues in livestock caused by exposure to these harmful toxins.

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Rising Food-Borne Illness Cases as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

The growing incidence of food-borne illnesses is a major factor propelling the demand for mycotoxin feed testing. Food-borne illness results from consuming contaminated food or beverages tainted with pathogens or microbes. Several reasons contribute to this rise, including the expanded use of commercial food services, evolving food production and distribution techniques, the emergence or re-emergence of infectious agents, and shifts in dietary habits. By effectively detecting and limiting mycotoxin contamination, testing reduces the risk of these illnesses. For example, a World Health Organization report from October 2024 highlighted that nearly 600 million people worldwide—about one in ten—fall sick after eating contaminated food, with around 420,000 deaths annually. This alarming statistic underscores the critical need for enhanced feed safety measures, supporting growth in the mycotoxin feed testing market.

Asia-Pacific Set to Lead Rapid Growth in Mycotoxin Feed Testing

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the mycotoxin feed testing market. However, the fastest growth during the forecast period is expected to come from the Asia-Pacific region. The market report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed global perspective on where future opportunities lie.

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