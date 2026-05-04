Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Updates

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The Business Research Company’s Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The frozen and freeze-dried pet food sector has experienced notable expansion lately, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and advancements in pet nutrition. This market’s growth is poised to continue as more pet owners seek convenient and health-conscious feeding options for their animals. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and the future outlook for this evolving industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market

The frozen and freeze-dried pet food market has shown strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $104.2 billion in 2025 to $113.51 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This historical growth is mainly driven by a rise in global pet ownership, heightened awareness about pet nutrition and health, an expanding network of specialty pet food retailers, the surge of e-commerce platforms selling pet products, and continual innovation in the processing techniques for frozen and freeze-dried pet foods.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its momentum, reaching $154.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0%. The expansion is fueled by increasing demand for premium and functional pet food varieties, a growing preference for natural and organic ingredients, the rise of online and direct-to-consumer sales channels, enhanced product customization tailored to different pet types and dietary requirements, and technological improvements in freezing and freeze-drying methods. Key trends shaping this period include a preference for minimally processed pet foods, a rising demand for shelf-stable, lightweight freeze-dried products, growing acceptance of both raw and cooked frozen pet foods, diversification of ingredient sources across plant-based and animal-based options, and meal personalization based on pets’ breed, age, and nutritional needs.

Understanding Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Foods and Their Benefits

Frozen and freeze-dried pet foods are specially formulated products designed to keep the nutritional quality, flavor, and texture of fresh ingredients intact through modern preservation techniques. Frozen pet foods require storage in freezers and need to be thawed before feeding, offering pets a diet that closely resembles fresh meals. In contrast, freeze-dried pet foods are lightweight, shelf-stable, and easy to rehydrate, providing convenient, nutritious alternatives that retain essential nutrients with minimal processing.

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How Rising Pet Ownership Is Fueling Market Expansion

The growing number of pet owners worldwide is a crucial factor driving demand within the frozen and freeze-dried pet food market. Pet ownership, which involves caring for animals primarily for companionship and emotional support, has been increasing as people seek comfort and stress relief in their everyday lives. This emotional bond encourages owners to invest in convenient, nutritious, and long-lasting food options that fit into busy schedules while promoting pet health and well-being.

For example, in April 2025, the Canadian Animal Health Institute reported that in 2024 Canada had approximately 7.2 million dogs and 8.2 million cats, reflecting the importance of pets in over half of Canadian households. Such statistics highlight the expanding base of pet owners who contribute to the rising demand for frozen and freeze-dried pet foods.

Which Geographic Regions Lead the Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market?

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the frozen and freeze-dried pet food market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the upcoming years, driven by increasing pet adoption and evolving consumer habits. Other key areas covered in this market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each showing varying levels of market development and potential.

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