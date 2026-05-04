Feed Micronutrients Market Projected to Reach $2.6 Billion with a 6.1% CAGR by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Feed Micronutrients Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The feed micronutrients market is increasingly gaining attention as the importance of animal nutrition continues to rise. With advancements in agricultural practices and the growing demand for animal-derived food products, this sector is expected to experience notable development over the coming years. Below is a detailed overview of market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and trends shaping the future of feed micronutrients.

Steady Expansion of the Feed Micronutrients Market Size from 2025 to 2030

The market for feed micronutrients has seen significant growth recently and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. From a valuation of $1.99 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to reach $2.12 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This historical growth has been fueled by heightened awareness of animal health, expansion in livestock farming, and the rapid development of aquaculture and poultry industries. Improvements in feed micronutrient formulations have also played a critical role, alongside an increasing appetite for animal-derived food products worldwide.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand further, reaching $2.69 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors underpinning this growth include the adoption of precision nutrition techniques and advanced feed formulations, the rising use of functional micronutrients, and a growing emphasis on sustainable and organic feed supplements. Continued growth in aquaculture and poultry, innovation in chelated and bioavailable micronutrients, and the emergence of synthetic vitamins combined with organic micronutrient blends are also contributing to the positive outlook. Notable market trends involve increased utilization of trace and macro minerals for better animal health, wider application of both fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins, integration of carotenoids for improved coloration and antioxidant properties, and the evolving development of bioavailable mineral compounds.

Understanding Feed Micronutrients and Their Vital Role in Animal Health

Feed micronutrients refer to essential vitamins and minerals incorporated into animal feeds in small amounts to support overall health, growth, and productivity. These nutrients play a crucial role in physiological processes such as immune system function, bone development, and energy metabolism, helping animals maintain optimal health and performance.

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Rising Demand for Poultry Products as a Key Growth Driver of Feed Micronutrients

One of the strongest factors influencing the feed micronutrients market is the increasing demand for poultry products. These products, which include meat and eggs from domesticated birds like chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, and quails, are favored for their nutritional benefits, versatility in cooking, and cultural importance in many regions. The supplementation of feed with micronutrients is essential to ensure poultry health, maximize productivity, and enhance product quality.

For example, a December 2023 report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), a US-based government entity, highlighted that global poultry meat production reached 142 million metric tons in 2023—a 1% rise compared to the previous year. Similarly, global ovine meat output grew by 1.7% year-on-year to 17.0 million metric tons in 2023. These increases reflect the sustained demand for poultry and related products, which is directly supporting the growth of the feed micronutrient market.

Regional Landscape and Growth Potential in the Feed Micronutrients Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for feed micronutrients, benefitting from its extensive livestock farming and aquaculture sectors. Meanwhile, North America is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, driven by technological advancements and increasing adoption of precision nutrition in animal husbandry. The market report covers a global spectrum, including key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of regional market dynamics and future growth opportunities.

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