TAIWAN, May 4 - President Lai receives welcome with military honors, holds bilateral meeting with King Mswati III of Eswatini

On the afternoon of May 2 (evening of the same day Taipei time), after arriving in the Kingdom of Eswatini, President Lai Ching-te proceeded to Mandvulo Grand Hall to attend a welcome ceremony with military honors. The president then held a bilateral meeting with His Majesty King Mswati III, and the two heads of state witnessed the signing ceremony for a customs mutual assistance agreement between the two nations' governments, as well as signed a joint communiqué. In remarks, President Lai stated that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign country that belongs to the world. He said that no country has the right to block, or should seek to block, Taiwan's efforts to contribute to the world, and that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its capabilities and steadily deepen global engagement. The president expressed hope that Taiwan and Eswatini will offer mutual support so that the diplomatic friendship between the two countries continues to grow ever deeper and stronger.

Upon arriving at the venue, President Lai first shook hands and exchanged greetings with King Mswati III. They then ascended the dais together, and after the national anthems of both countries were performed, they jointly reviewed the Eswatini Guard of Honour, and introduced officials from both sides. The welcome ceremony also featured a gun salute and traditional dance performances. Afterward, President Lai and King Mswati III held a meeting, exchanging views on a wide range of issues such as healthcare, bilateral relations, women's empowerment, and economic and trade cooperation.

After their discussions concluded, President Lai and King Mswati III jointly witnessed the signing of the customs mutual assistance agreement by Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Eswatini Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Pholile Shakantu. The two heads of state then signed a joint communiqué reaffirming both sides' deep friendship, mutual trust, and common values, pledging to continue to deepen bilateral relations under a shared vision in pursuit of peace, stability, and sustainable prosperity.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

First, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to King Mswati III for his kind invitation and full assistance. I am honored to be able to lead a delegation to the Kingdom of Eswatini for a state visit. Although we are a few days late for the formal celebrations, our visiting delegation's sincerity is undiminished. On behalf of the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I want to convey sincerest good wishes, wish King Mswati III a happy 58th birthday and great longevity, and congratulate His Majesty on the 40th anniversary of his accession. I also congratulate Eswatini on its prosperity, and extend best wishes for the king's continued good health. This year also marks the 58th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. May our ties remain steadfast, the cooperation between our peoples grow closer, and our friendship further deepen.

I would also like to express my gratitude to King Mswati III and the government officials of Eswatini for the warm welcome they gave last week to the congratulatory delegation led by my special envoy, Minister Lin. Today, the delegation I am leading also received a grand welcome.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign country that belongs to the world, and our 23 million people have the right to engage with the international community. No country has the right to block, or should seek to block, Taiwan's efforts to contribute to the world. Taiwan will continue to strengthen its capabilities and steadily deepen global engagement. I want to express gratitude to King Mswati III for leading the Kingdom of Eswatini in partnering with Taiwan over the years, and for speaking up in support of Taiwan internationally.

This year marks the 58th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Eswatini. Through the years, our countries have continued to deepen ties in areas including agriculture, vocational training, trade, women's and youth empowerment, and public health and medicine. Today, people in Eswatini can enjoy Taiwanese guavas, dragon fruit, strawberries, and tilapia introduced by the Taiwan Technical Mission and jointly farmed in Eswatini. And in Taiwan, people can buy chili sauce, marula oil, and exquisite handicrafts from Eswatini. This shows how closely our peoples' lives are intertwined, and that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Eswatini are truly one family.

I very much admire King Mswati III's outstanding leadership. Over the past 40 years, His Majesty has not only overseen Eswatini's economic takeoff and significant progress in national and social infrastructure, but has also ensured more comprehensive care for the nation's people. I further commend the king's foresight in building a strategic oil reserve facility, the importance of which has been made even more apparent by the recent war in the Middle East. The establishment of the Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park (TIIP) also reflects the king's hope to continue economic development so that his people can live better lives. His desire to move healthcare toward adopting smart technologies and provide better medical services also demonstrates his deep love for the people of Eswatini.

I hope to have the opportunity to visit the sites of these major projects during my state visit. I wish to demonstrate my full support for His Majesty through concrete action, and look forward to our countries working together to ensure the smooth and successful completion of these projects, all of which are vital for Eswatini's development and will provide more comprehensive care for its people.

Today, I am honored to join King Mswati III in signing a joint communiqué and witnessing the signing of the customs mutual assistance agreement to simplify trade processes, helping enterprises on both sides conduct business more smoothly while advancing development in both countries.

Once again, I would like to express gratitude to King Mswati III for repeatedly speaking up in support of Taiwan at international venues. In particular, at last year's United Nations General Assembly, he called on countries around the world to interpret UNGA Resolution 2758 correctly, and include Taiwan as a participant. I look forward to Taiwan and Eswatini continuing to provide mutual support internationally, working together to contribute even more to the world. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would also like to extend a sincere invitation to His Majesty to visit Taiwan again so that the diplomatic friendship between our two countries continues to grow ever deeper and stronger.

Earlier, King Mswati III delivered remarks, saying that he was extremely happy to welcome the delegation led by President Lai on this state visit, truly embodying the deep friendship and partnership between Taiwan and Eswatini. Everyone has gathered, he said, firmly hoping that the diplomatic friendship and partnership between the two countries will be further consolidated and continue to thrive. In addition, the king expressed gratitude to President Lai for dispatching Minister Lin as his special envoy to lead a delegation to attend the recent celebrations, even though the president himself was unable to personally attend.

King Mswati III mentioned that the people of Eswatini have been working diligently in the hope of making their country one of the world's highly developed nations. He expressed gratitude to Taiwan for always being a true friend and partner of Eswatini throughout this process. Taiwan has not only made significant contributions to Eswatini's economy, he said, but has also provided extensive assistance in various areas, including the establishment of the International Convention Centre (ICC), rural electrification, water supply systems, women's and youth empowerment, and agricultural activities. At the same time, he said, many investors from Taiwan are actively participating in various development projects in Eswatini, and the TIIP and strategic oil reserve facility are also important projects.

King Mswati III said that Taiwan's contributions to Eswatini's economy and social welfare are too numerous to mention individually. He sincerely thanked Taiwan on behalf of the people of Eswatini for its continued support, and said that Eswatini will continue to firmly support Taiwan's international participation. The king then wished President Lai a smooth and pleasant visit, hoping that he would create wonderful memories in Eswatini.

In the evening, President Lai attended a welcome banquet hosted by King Mswati III, demonstrating the depth of the friendship and strength of the alliance between Taiwan and Eswatini.

The day's events were attended by Eswatini government officials including Prime Minister Russell Dlamini.

On the next day of the state visit, President Lai will listen to briefings on the strategic oil reserve facility and the TIIP, pay respects to Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala, visit the ICC, attend a state banquet held by King Mswati III, and watch cultural performances and fireworks.

