TAIWAN, May 4 - President Lai hears briefings on strategic oil reserve facility and Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park

On the morning of May 3 (afternoon of the same day Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te proceeded to the Royal Science and Technology Park in the Kingdom of Eswatini, where he heard briefings on the strategic oil reserve facility and the Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park (TIIP). In remarks, President Lai stated that these two flagship initiatives are the largest and most strategically significant cooperation projects since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The president pointed out that in the face of the restructuring of global supply chains, the challenges posed by climate change, and the AI wave, trusted relationships are now more vital than ever before, emphasizing that Taiwan will continue to leverage its core strengths – namely, its values, resilience, and technology – as it deepens cooperation and exchanges with Eswatini to build a more secure and reliable supply chain system and partnership.

After arriving at the venue, President Lai first heard briefings from the Overseas Investment and Development Corporation and CECI Engineering Consultants on the strategic oil reserve facility and the TIIP, which gave a clear picture of the current progress of these major cooperation projects between Taiwan and Eswatini.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

First, I want to express my gratitude to His Majesty King Mswati III for the invitation to visit Eswatini. I also thank His Majesty’s government for the warm hospitality extended to my delegation. Through this visit, we are demonstrating our nations’ profound diplomatic alliance and witnessing the significant progress achieved in bilateral economic and trade cooperation. This September will mark the 58th anniversary of the establishment of formal ties between Taiwan and Eswatini. The close collaboration between our two countries across various fields, including politics, the economy and trade, and healthcare, has helped establish a deeply rooted and stable partnership.

We just heard briefings on two flagship initiatives – the strategic oil reserve facility and the TIIP. These are our largest and most strategically significant cooperation projects since our establishment of diplomatic relations. They reflect the brighter and more prosperous future we are pursuing together. I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to King Mswati Ⅲ and the government and people of Eswatini for putting their full trust in Taiwan and supporting us to such lengths.

The strategic oil reserve facility signifies greater energy security and national resilience amid the possibility of risks and crises. The TIIP represents a forward-thinking industrial plan and the aspiration to develop. The former will uphold stability; the latter will unleash growth. These constitute a significant milestone as Taiwan-Eswatini cooperation enters its next phase.

In a rapidly changing global landscape, we face the restructuring of global supply chains, the challenges posed by climate change, and the AI wave. Trusted relationships are now more vital than ever before. Taiwan remains a dependable and enduring cooperative partner to Eswatini.

Eswatini is a steadfast ally of Taiwan in Africa. And it is an important gateway for Taiwanese enterprises seeking to enter the African market. We look forward to fostering deeper economic and trade cooperation with Eswatini through the TIIP. Doing so will attract even more Taiwanese enterprises to invest in Eswatini and cultivate local talent. In turn, this will create local jobs, enable more local businesses to join global supply chains, and enhance Eswatini’s national economic resilience.

I would like to convey my appreciation to friends from the Taiwanese business community in Africa. Your hard work is letting the world see Taiwan’s strengths. Wherever Taiwanese industry goes, Taiwan’s strengths go, too. And wherever Taiwanese businesspeople go, Taiwan’s friendship is planted there, too. In the future, Taiwan and Eswatini will continue to expand cooperation in such areas as manufacturing, agro-processing, digital transformation, and talent development. This will support Eswatini’s industrial upgrading and economic diversification. In addition, Taiwan hopes to explore access to African markets with Eswatini. Together, we can generate even more economic value.

Taiwan needs the world, and the world needs Taiwan. Taiwan hopes to join hands with Eswatini and engage more closely with the world. Taiwan will continue to leverage its core strengths – namely, its values, resilience, and technology – as it works with Eswatini and like-minded partners. Deepening cooperation and exchanges, we will build a more secure and reliable supply chain system and partnerships.

The true depth of our diplomatic alliance is reflected in one cooperative achievement after another. Looking ahead, I have every confidence that through our nations’ joint efforts, we can fortify energy security and spur industrial development. Let us move forward together so that the bright prospects of prosperity for Taiwan and Eswatini can shine on the global stage.

After delivering remarks, President Lai proceeded to a third-floor open-air observation deck where he viewed the entire first phase site of the TIIP and heard a briefing given by CECI Engineering Consultants Director Roger Tsai (蔡欽耀) on the planning and layout of the various factory and facility blocks within the park.

Also in attendance were Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Prince Lonkhokhela, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Bheki Khumalo, and Minister of Information, Communications and Technology Savannah Maziya.