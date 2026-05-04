TAIWAN, May 4 - President Lai meets Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala and visits International Convention Centre of Kingdom of Eswatini

At noon on May 3 (evening of the same day Taipei time) during his state visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini, President Lai Ching-te met with Her Majesty Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala. Accompanied by His Majesty King Mswati III, President Lai also visited Eswatini's International Convention Centre (ICC).

President Lai first called upon the queen mother at the royal palace. There, he once again expressed his gratitude to the king and queen mother for their warm hospitality, noting that he felt completely at home and as though he were returning to a second home. The president also stated that this visit has allowed him to gain a deeper understanding of Eswatini's beautiful landscapes and rich culture, which will facilitate closer and more seamless cooperation between the two nations moving forward. In closing, he extended a sincere invitation to the queen mother to visit Taiwan again.

That afternoon, President Lai proceeded to the ICC. Upon his arrival, he enjoyed a traditional music and dance performance held to welcome him. Accompanied by King Mswati III, members of the royal family, and Eswatini cabinet officials, the president toured the exhibitions and various facilities at the center.

The ICC is located in central Eswatini's Ezulwini Valley. Covering a total area of approximately 45,000 square meters, the complex includes a multi-purpose grand hall, a conference room for heads of state, and a theater. It is set to serve as Eswatini's primary venue for hosting international conferences.

Among those in attendance were Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Dlamini and other government officials.