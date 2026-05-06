FLOHOM Brings the First Luxury Houseboat to the NYC Metro at Liberty Landing Marina

The rooftop deck of FLOHOM 16 | Isaac's Way at Liberty Landing Marina overlooks the Hudson River, with One World Trade and the Lower Manhattan skyline directly across the water. Photo courtesy of FLOHOM. The interior of FLOHOM 16 | Isaac's Way features brass dome pendants, coffered ceilings, and warm wood flooring, with windows framing the Manhattan skyline across the Hudson. Photo courtesy of FLOHOM. The bedroom of FLOHOM 16 | Isaac's Way features brass wall sconces, a dedicated workspace, and windows framing the marina and Lower Manhattan skyline. Photo courtesy of FLOHOM.

FLOHOM 16 docks on the Hudson with an unobstructed view of the Manhattan skyline, marking the brand's debut in the country's most iconic hospitality market.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLOHOM, the experiential hospitality brand pioneering floating accommodations as a new category of waterfront real estate and lodging, today announced the opening of FLOHOM 16 | Isaac's Way at Liberty Landing Marina in Jersey City, NJ. The vessel is the first luxury houseboat in the New York metro market and marks FLOHOM's debut in the most competitive hospitality region in the country.

Each FLOHOM is a U.S. Coast Guard-classified houseboat, designed and outfitted as a luxury floating suite. Docked on the Hudson River with an unobstructed view of One World Trade and the full Manhattan skyline, the vessel offers a distinct alternative to traditional hotels and vacation rentals in one of the world's most recognized travel destinations.

FLOHOM's NYC Metro debut comes on the heels of significant brand momentum. The company's first FLOHOM, FLOHOM 1 | Bay Escape, was named the most wishlisted Airbnb in Maryland by Airbnb in April 2026. Across its portfolio, FLOHOM has hosted thousands of guests since its founding in July 2023, earning consistently high review scores and Superhost recognition.

"Bringing FLOHOM to NYC metro is a category-defining moment for us," said Brian Meyer, Co-Founder and President of FLOHOM. "Isaac's Way isn't just our 16th houseboat. It's a flagship statement that the experiential floating lodging category has arrived in one of the most iconic waterfronts in the world. The view from our rooftop is something you have to experience to understand."

Designed for up to four guests, Isaac's Way features a refined metropolitan interior with brass dome pendants, coffered ceilings, and warm wood flooring, paired with a full rooftop deck offering 360-degree views including the Manhattan skyline directly across the Hudson. Guests stepping onto the rooftop deck see the Statue of Liberty to the south and the full Manhattan skyline directly across the Hudson, with One World Trade illuminated against the sky after dark. FLOHOM 16 is positioned within walking distance of the NYC ferry to lower Manhattan, the PATH train to the World Trade Center and Midtown, and Liberty State Park's 1,200 acres of waterfront green space.

Liberty Landing Marina, owned and operated by Suntex Marinas, is one of the most established marinas in the New York metropolitan area, offering lounge spaces, restaurant partnerships, and direct access to Liberty State Park and Manhattan-bound transportation. The marina's strategic position on the Hudson River and its commitment to elevated waterfront experiences made it the natural choice for FLOHOM's New York metro debut.

"What we're building is the first experiential floating lodging network in the country," Meyer added. "Every new market, every new vessel, and every partnership is helping define this category. Liberty Landing is the right partner for our New York debut. They've built one of the most respected marina operations in the region, and we're proud to call it home."

Isaac's Way is the second of two new FLOHOMs opening in May 2026. FLOHOM 17 | Selah, Sailor opens May 14 at Barefoot Marina in North Myrtle Beach, SC, joining FLOHOM 15 | Palmera in the company's Myrtle Beach market. A second FLOHOM is scheduled to arrive at Liberty Landing Marina in summer 2026, and the company is targeting expansion into three new markets by year end, continuing to build the floating real estate category from the ground up.

Isaac's Way is now available for reservations at flohom.com.

Press Opportunities

FLOHOM welcomes members of the press to experience FLOHOM 16 | Isaac's Way firsthand. Property walkthroughs and site visits are available by appointment. To arrange a visit, request high-resolution imagery, or schedule an interview with Brian Meyer, please contact brian@flohom.com.

About FLOHOM

FLOHOM is a premium experiential hospitality brand pioneering floating accommodations as a new category of waterfront real estate and lodging. With 17 properties across Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, and New Jersey, FLOHOM offers travelers a modern way to experience the water through thoughtfully designed floating suites in iconic harbor and coastal destinations. Founded on the belief that water connects us, FLOHOM is building the next real estate class on the water. Learn more at flohom.com.

Reference Links

FLOHOM 16 | Isaac's Way: https://flohom.com/property/flohom-16

Liberty Landing Marina: https://libertylandingmarina.com

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