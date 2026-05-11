CCW 2026 Launches Dedicated Performance Programme, Expanding Support for International Artists at the Edinburgh Fringe

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chinese Culture Week (CCW) 2026 announces a major strategic evolution of its performance programme, introducing a dedicated theatre hub in partnership with C Venues, one of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s officially registered venues.As part of CCW’s continued growth, this year’s edition sees a clear spatial and curatorial separation of programme strands — enabling performances, exhibitions, and cultural activities to develop independently, without competing for space or audience attention. This marks a significant step toward a more focused, professional, and scalable festival structure.A New Home for Performance at the FringeFor 2026, CCW has secured over 35 hours of prime performance slots at C Venues, running from 5–18 August, with flexible scheduling across multiple days to accommodate a diverse range of productions.The programme will take place in a professional black box theatre (140+ seats) — a versatile space well-suited to both emerging, experimental works and mid-scale productions, offering an ideal platform for artists navigating the international Fringe landscape.This dedicated venue ensures that CCW performances are properly positioned within the core ecology of the Edinburgh Fringe, while benefiting from both the visibility of the wider festival and the curatorial identity of CCW.Designed for Artists: Production, Support, and BeyondCCW 2026 places a strong emphasis on artist experience and production quality, offering a comprehensive support system that extends well beyond venue provision:Bilingual technical support (English & Chinese) on-site to assist with staging, rehearsals, and show operationsFlexible scheduling to accommodate varied production formats and touring needsProduction coordination to ensure smooth delivery from load-in to performanceIn addition, CCW is actively supporting participating artists with practical and local integration needs, including:Assistance with accommodation sourcingOn-the-ground guidance for navigating the Fringe environmentGeneral logistical and cultural support for international teamsA Platform That Goes Further: Marketing, Press & AudiencesWhat distinguishes CCW’s 2026 performance programme is its extended ecosystem of support.Beyond production, CCW provides participating artists with:Marketing and communications supportPress release development and media outreachAudience development strategiesVIP and industry invitations, connecting productions with presenters, partners, and cultural stakeholdersThis integrated approach reflects CCW’s role not just as a venue partner, but as a gateway for Chinese and international artists to engage with global audiences.Programme Momentum and Limited AvailabilityThe 2026 performance programme has already attracted strong interest, with 8 productions confirmed across theatre, music, and interdisciplinary performance.With a limited number of curated slots available, remaining spaces are filling quickly.CCW invites artists, producers, and companies seeking a supported, internationally connected platform at the Edinburgh Fringe to join this year’s programme.About the Intercultural Connections Initiative (ICI)The Intercultural Connections Initiative (ICI) is a UK-based cultural organisation dedicated to fostering international dialogue through the arts. Working across the UK, China, and global cultural platforms, ICI develops projects spanning performance, visual arts, touring, education, and industry exchange.As the founder and organiser of Chinese Culture Week, ICI positions itself as a gateway between China and the international stage — supporting artists, institutions, and cultural initiatives to connect, collaborate, and present work globally. Through its expanding network, ICI continues to build long-term cultural bridges, enabling meaningful exchange between diverse artistic communities.

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