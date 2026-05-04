Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market: Opportunities, Market Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis

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The Business Research Company’s Digital Pet Care Products And Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital pet care products and services sector is experiencing remarkable expansion as technology and pet ownership trends evolve. With increasing consumer interest in enhancing pet health and convenience through digital innovations, this market is set for significant growth in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market’s current scale, its key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future prospects.

Overview of Market Size and Growth Trajectory in Digital Pet Care Products and Services

The market for digital pet care products and services has seen rapid expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $105.44 billion in 2025 to $117.23 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This upward trend during the historical period can be linked to several factors: an increase in global pet ownership, higher consumer spending geared toward pets, greater awareness around pet health and nutrition, the launch of wearable tech for animals, and the broadening scope of pet grooming and boarding services.

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Looking ahead, the digital pet care market is forecasted to surge further, reaching $180.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5%. This anticipated growth is expected to come from advancements in smart wearable technologies designed for pets, the rise of AI-powered pet health monitoring applications, growing demand for functional and plant-based pet foods, increased investments in pet care startups, and the seamless integration of digital health platforms with veterinary services. Key trends likely to shape this period include the widespread adoption of wearable devices for pets, heightened focus on health and wellness monitoring, demand for personalized pet diets and nutrition tracking, expansion of pet care services like grooming and training, and the use of mobile apps for real-time pet tracking.

Defining Digital Pet Care Products and Services in Today’s Market

Digital pet care products and services generally involve wearable devices designed for animals that serve multiple functions such as monitoring activity, managing behavior, medical diagnosis, and ensuring safety and security. These devices gather data related to a pet’s fitness, sleep patterns, behavior, and movement, which is then accessible to the pet owner via companion applications installed on their smartphones. This technology provides owners with valuable insights to better understand and manage their pets’ well-being.

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The Rising Impact of Pet Adoption on the Digital Pet Care Market

A major factor propelling the digital pet care market is the increasing rate of pet adoption worldwide. Pet adoption—acquiring animals from shelters or rescue organizations—is growing as more people recognize the emotional and psychological benefits of having pets. This trend is encouraging greater numbers of individuals to adopt animals, which in turn drives demand for digital pet care solutions that simplify pet ownership and management. To illustrate, in 2023, the US-based NGO Shelter Animals Count reported that approximately 177,000 more dogs and cats were housed in shelters compared to the same period in 2022. This surge in pet adoptions directly supports the expansion of digital pet care products and services.

North America’s Leading Role in the Digital Pet Care Market

When examining regional market shares, North America held the largest portion of the digital pet care products and services market in 2025. The comprehensive market analysis includes other regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market developments and opportunities.

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