Companion Animal Arthritis Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Developments

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The Business Research Company’s Companion Animal Arthritis Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing attention toward pet health and wellness has brought the companion animal arthritis market into sharp focus. As more pets become cherished family members, the demand for effective arthritis treatments to improve their quality of life is growing steadily. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional highlights, and key factors shaping this evolving sector.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Companion Animal Arthritis Market

The companion animal arthritis market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $4.07 billion in 2025 to $4.48 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The surge during the historical period is mainly due to increasing numbers of companion animals, longer lifespans of dogs and cats, heightened awareness about joint health, broadening veterinary infrastructure, and greater availability of anti-inflammatory drugs.

Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $6.62 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2%. The forecasted growth is driven by factors such as the trend of pet humanization, rising demand for cutting-edge arthritis treatments, a growing senior pet population, expansion of online veterinary pharmacies, and innovations in combination therapies and supplements. Key trends shaping this period include the growing incidence of age-related arthritis in pets, increased pet owner expenditure on chronic care, wider use of nutraceuticals and joint supplements, a shift toward early diagnosis and preventive care, and a higher need for long-term pain management options.

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Understanding Companion Animal Arthritis and Its Impact

Companion animal arthritis is a condition characterized by inflammation in one or more joints of pets such as cats, dogs, and other exotic animals. It occurs when the cartilage cushioning the joints gradually becomes rough and deteriorates, causing bones to rub against each other, resulting in pain and reduced mobility. This condition is common among aging pets, making management and treatment essential for maintaining their wellbeing.

Rising Pet Adoption as a Key Growth Factor in the Companion Animal Arthritis Market

One of the primary drivers fueling the growth of the companion animal arthritis market is the increasing trend of pet adoption. Pet adoption involves taking in animals from shelters or previous owners and providing them with care, nutrition, and a safe living environment. This trend is gaining momentum as more individuals seek emotional support and companionship through pets, enhancing their mental health and wellbeing.

Treatments for companion animal arthritis play a crucial role in supporting pet adoption by reassuring prospective owners that age-related joint problems can be managed effectively. This makes older pets more adoptable and easier to care for. For example, in 2024, data from Shelter Animals Count (SAC), a U.S.-based nonprofit, showed dog adoption rates rose from 56% in 2023 to 57% in 2024, underscoring how pet adoption trends contribute significantly to market expansion.

View the full companion animal arthritis market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/companion-animal-arthritis-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

North America Leads the Companion Animal Arthritis Market Regionally

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the companion animal arthritis market. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the market’s growth and opportunities.

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