Trends and Analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Animal Health by Application, Sector, Region

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The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in animal health is becoming increasingly significant, driven by technological advancements and a growing focus on improving veterinary care. This expanding market is opening new possibilities for more precise diagnostics, enhanced animal monitoring, and smarter farm management practices. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional outlook, and other critical facets shaping the future of AI in animal health.

Market Size and Growth Expectations for AI in Animal Health

The artificial intelligence in animal health market has experienced rapid expansion over recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.72 billion in 2025 to $2.06 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. This past growth is largely driven by the growing adoption of digital technologies in veterinary care, increased awareness surrounding animal wellness, the rising populations of both companion and production animals, along with advances in AI and machine learning applications. The expansion of veterinary clinics and research institutions has also played a significant role.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its swift growth trajectory, reaching $4.21 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.6%. The forecast period’s growth is fueled by the emergence of innovative AI tools for animal diagnostics, larger investments in predictive analytics platforms, and wider adoption of wearable monitoring devices for livestock. Additionally, the development of smart farm management systems, integration of AI with health management, and consulting services will contribute to this upward trend. Key market trends include increasing implementation of AI-powered diagnostic solutions, expansion of predictive analytics capabilities, the use of wearable health monitors, growth in health management platforms, and the incorporation of AI into automated feeding and farm operations.

What Artificial Intelligence in Animal Health Encompasses

AI in animal health relates to the application of sophisticated computational methods such as algorithms, machine learning, and data analytics. These technologies analyze and interpret vast amounts of data to improve diagnostics, treatment, and overall management of animal health. By leveraging these advanced tools, veterinary professionals and farmers can achieve better insights into animal welfare and more effective healthcare outcomes.

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Factors Propelling the AI in Animal Health Market

One of the primary drivers of growth in this sector is the increasing investment in animal health. Spending on animal health includes all financial resources dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the health and well-being of animals. This expenditure is rising due to heightened awareness of animal welfare, the ongoing trend toward pet humanization, and a growing demand for advanced veterinary services that incorporate cutting-edge technologies like AI. Funding in this area supports the development and deployment of AI-based systems, sophisticated data collection, and research projects aimed at improving disease detection, treatment accuracy, and overall healthcare for animals.

For example, in February 2025, the UK’s Animal and Plant Health Agency reported a budget increase for disease control, surveillance, and animal health regulation, with expenditures rising from £385 million ($453.72 million) in 2022/23 to £405 million ($477.29 million) in 2023/24. This increase of approximately £20 million ($23.57 million) reflects growing financial commitment that underpins AI growth within the animal health industry.

Regional Growth Outlook for AI in Animal Health

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in animal health market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth throughout the coming years. The market report covers various global regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on regional market trends and opportunities.

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