The Berry Extracts for Feed Market Is Projected to Grow to $9.9 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Berry Extracts For Feed Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for berry extracts used in animal feed has been expanding rapidly, reflecting a growing focus on enhancing livestock nutrition and productivity. As awareness about natural and functional feed ingredients rises, this sector is poised for continued growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and prevailing trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Steady Growth Outlook for the Berry Extracts for Feed Market

The berry extracts for feed market has witnessed substantial growth recently and is projected to increase from $6.79 billion in 2025 to $7.29 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This upward trend during the historical period is closely tied to the expansion of the livestock population, heightened awareness about animal nutrition, and the greater use of feed additives designed to boost yield. Additionally, the availability of berry by-products from food processing and the growth of commercial animal farming have significantly contributed to this market’s expansion.

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Long-Term Market Prospects and Growth Drivers for Berry Extracts for Feed

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge to $9.97 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. This robust growth stems from an increasing preference for natural and organic feed components, a stronger emphasis on sustainable animal farming practices, and the rising popularity of functional feed formulations. Moreover, escalating investments aimed at enhancing animal health and productivity, alongside the expansion of premium livestock feed markets, are fueling demand. The forecast period will also highlight trends such as the growing use of natural feed additives, a higher demand for antioxidant-rich feed, and the adoption of plant-based ingredients, all contributing to healthier livestock and improved product quality.

Understanding Berry Extracts for Feed and Their Role

Berry extracts are natural additives derived from various berries and incorporated into animal feed to enrich its nutritional profile. These extracts are primarily used to bolster cattle health and increase production efficiency by providing essential nutrients and antioxidants that support better growth and overall well-being.

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Animal-Based Protein Preference Driving Market Demand

One of the central forces propelling the berry extracts for feed market is the rising global preference for animal-based protein. This category includes meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy, all known for their complete essential amino acid profiles. As consumers become more knowledgeable about the nutritional benefits of these proteins—such as their vitamin and mineral content—the demand for higher-quality animal protein products grows. Berry extracts contribute to this trend by enhancing the nutritional quality of feed, thereby supporting healthier livestock and superior animal protein outputs. For example, in March 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a 2.3% increase in per capita consumption of meat and poultry compared to 2023, underscoring the growing intake of animal-based protein in national diets and the associated rise in feed additive demand.

Regional Overview of the Berry Extracts for Feed Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for berry extracts used in animal feed. The comprehensive market report also covers other significant regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities within this sector.

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