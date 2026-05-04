Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: Analysis of Opportunities, Share, Growth, Competition, and Forecast

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The Business Research Company’s Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal therapeutics and diagnostics sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by a combination of factors ranging from increased animal disease prevalence to growing pet ownership. This evolving market is set for continued growth, supported by advancements in veterinary care and diagnostics. Let’s explore the market’s current size, what’s fueling its progress, and the regions leading this development.

Steady Growth Projections for the Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market

The animal therapeutics and diagnostics market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $51.62 billion in 2025 to $54.9 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This historical growth is mainly linked to the rising incidence of animal diseases, expansion in livestock farming, a surge in companion animal ownership, more veterinary clinics and hospitals, and the availability of well-established veterinary medications.

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Strong Market Expansion Anticipated Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow substantially, reaching $72.41 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 7.2%. The expected growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for precision medicine tailored to animals, higher investments in veterinary diagnostic innovations, a stronger focus on antimicrobial stewardship, wider adoption of point-of-care testing, and an overall increase in animal healthcare spending. Key trends anticipated during this period include an emphasis on integrated therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, early disease detection efforts, preventive care practices, combined drug therapies, and greater use of in-clinic diagnostic testing.

Understanding Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics

Animal therapeutics involves medical treatments aimed at improving the health of animals, while animal diagnostics focuses on identifying and analyzing diseases that impact them. Together, these areas form the foundation of veterinary healthcare, ensuring animals receive accurate diagnoses and appropriate interventions.

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Pet Adoption as a Major Driver of Market Growth

The rising number of pet owners is set to significantly boost the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market. Pets, typically domesticated animals kept mainly for companionship or enjoyment, are increasingly valued for their emotional support, especially in urban settings. This growing trend toward pet adoption is creating higher demand for veterinary care, including treatments, health monitoring, and diagnostic services to maintain pet well-being. For example, as of March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that 94 million U.S. households have at least one pet, up from 82 million in 2023. This surge in pet ownership is a key factor propelling the market forward.

Regions Leading the Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of global market dynamics.

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