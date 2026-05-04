Global Market Report on Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers 2026: Business Expansion, Key Drivers

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The Business Research Company’s Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers has witnessed substantial expansion recently, reflecting the evolving needs of the livestock and aquaculture sectors. This industry is playing a critical role in improving animal productivity and meeting the increasing global demand for protein-rich foods. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key driving forces, regional trends, and the factors shaping its future trajectory.

Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Size and Growth Outlook

The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $16.15 billion in 2025 to $17.18 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This historical increase has been driven by factors such as the intensification of livestock farming, growing demand for meat products, efforts to reduce feed costs through improved feed efficiency, widespread use of antibiotic growth promoters, and initiatives to boost animal productivity. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue on an upward trajectory, reaching $22.07 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5%. This future growth will be supported by regulatory restrictions on antibiotics, rising demand for residue-free animal products, expansion in aquaculture, progress in animal nutrition science, and greater focus on animal health and welfare. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include a shift to non-antibiotic growth promoters, increased use of probiotics and prebiotics, optimization of feed efficiency, growing popularity of natural and herbal additives, and broader application of performance enhancers in aquaculture.

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Understanding Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers

Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers encompass substances added to animal feeds either as supplements or injections to improve feed utilization and accelerate growth in farm animals. These also include veterinary medicinal products administered to healthy animals with the purpose of positively affecting the yield, quality, or growth rate of animal-derived products. These products are critical supplements in modern livestock management, aiming to maximize productivity and efficiency.

Rising Meat Demand as a Significant Driver for Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers

The expanding appetite for meat is a primary factor propelling the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. Demand for meat reflects the consumer and industrial need for animal protein from sources like poultry, cattle, and swine. This trend is largely fueled by population growth and rising per capita income in developing countries, which encourage higher consumption of protein-rich diets and a shift towards meat-based foods. Consequently, livestock producers are increasingly relying on growth promoters and performance enhancers to boost feed conversion rates and speed up animal growth to meet this demand. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in July 2024, per capita beef disappearance in the U.S. is expected to decline slightly from 58.2 pounds in 2024 to 56.3 pounds in 2025. Similarly, per capita pork disappearance is anticipated to decrease slightly after reaching 51 pounds in 2024. Meanwhile, broiler consumption remains dominant, projected to grow from 101.3 pounds in 2024 to 102.0 pounds in 2025. These shifts underscore the overall rising demand for meat that is driving market growth.

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Increasing Demand for High-Quality Protein Feeds Boosting Market Growth

The need for superior protein feeds is another key factor encouraging expansion in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. High-quality protein feeds are rich in essential amino acids required for optimal growth and development in animals. These feeds are often used as agents to enhance animal growth and performance in the livestock industry. For example, data from the American Pet Products Association in April 2024 highlights that U.S. pet care expenditures in 2023 reached $147 billion, with $64.4 billion spent on pet food and treats alone. Other spending included $32 billion on supplies, live animals, and over-the-counter medicines, $38.3 billion on veterinary care and product sales, and $12.3 billion on services such as boarding, grooming, and training. This strong market for high-quality protein feeds reflects the growing emphasis on animal nutrition, which in turn supports the demand for growth promoters and enhancers.

Regional Dynamics in the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

In 2025, North America led the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in terms of size. Asia-Pacific followed as the second-largest market in this sector. The comprehensive market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

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