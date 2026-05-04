Animal Wound Care Market Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030 – Exclusive Analysis by The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company’s Animal Wound Care Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal wound care sector has experienced considerable growth recently, reflecting rising attention to the health and recovery of pets and livestock. As animal ownership increases and veterinary services expand, the market is set for continued progress. Below is an overview of the market’s current worth, growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook.

Steady Expansion of the Animal Wound Care Market Size

The animal wound care market has seen solid growth, with its value set to rise from $1.38 billion in 2025 to $1.49 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This uptrend during the past years is largely due to a higher number of injuries and surgical wounds among animals, an increase in pet ownership, better availability of basic wound care products, growing veterinary infrastructure, and heightened awareness of animal health and hygiene.

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Forecast for Continued Market Growth Through 2030

Looking ahead, the animal wound care market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $2.1 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 8.9%. Factors driving this expansion include rising demand for sophisticated wound care solutions, growth in pet insurance and overall spending on animal health, increased use of home-based treatment methods, advances in wound therapy technologies, and wider distribution through e-commerce. Key trends in this period involve a focus on infection control, preference for non-invasive treatments, and broader adoption of wound care for companion animals.

Understanding Animal Wound Care and Its Importance

Animal wound care encompasses the treatment and management of injuries in pets like cats and dogs, as well as livestock. Proper wound care is crucial for animal well-being, as untreated wounds can cause pain and infection. These treatments aim to speed healing while preventing complications, ensuring a better quality of life for animals.

View the full animal wound care market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-wound-care-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

How Rising Pet Adoption Boosts the Animal Wound Care Market

The growing trend of adopting pets from shelters and rescue organizations is a significant factor supporting market growth. Increased awareness of emotional health benefits from pet companionship, especially following shifts toward remote work and social distancing, has encouraged more people to adopt rather than buy animals. Effective wound care plays a vital role in rehabilitating injured or rescued animals, enhancing their chances of adoption and giving prospective owners greater confidence. For example, by March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that 94 million US households owned at least one pet, up from 82 million in 2023, underscoring this rising adoption trend.

Regional Insights Highlight North America’s Leading Position

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the animal wound care market. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global market landscape and growth potential.

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