Animal Parasiticides Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Animal Parasiticides Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal parasiticides market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by evolving factors in animal health and farming practices. As we look ahead, this sector is poised for continued expansion, supported by technological innovations and shifting market dynamics. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and the key forces shaping this industry.

Steady Growth Trajectory in the Animal Parasiticides Market

The animal parasiticides market has demonstrated robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $10.13 billion in 2025 to $10.92 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This historical growth has been fueled by factors such as a rising livestock population, continued reliance on traditional farming methods, higher incidence of parasitic infections, expanding veterinary infrastructure, and limited awareness around preventive parasitic treatments among animal owners.

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Promising Outlook and Key Trends for Animal Parasiticides Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow strongly, reaching $14.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4%. The forecast period’s expansion is expected to be driven by advancements in parasiticide technologies, growth within the companion animal segment, increased regulatory emphasis on animal health, and greater adoption of preventive healthcare measures. Additionally, the broadening reach of veterinary services in emerging economies will support this growth. Notable trends during this time include the rising occurrence of parasitic infestations in livestock, the development and use of novel parasiticide formulations, enhanced public awareness of animal welfare, growth in pet ownership and care, and the integration of preventive health protocols in veterinary medicine.

Understanding Animal Parasiticides and Their Role

Animal parasiticides encompass chemical and biological substances designed to prevent, control, and eradicate parasitic infestations in livestock, companion animals, and other domesticated species. Their primary function is to safeguard animals from both external and internal parasites, thereby improving their health and productivity. These products play an essential part in agricultural and veterinary practices by minimizing parasite-related damage and enhancing overall animal well-being.

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How Zoonotic Disease Concerns Are Fueling Market Demand

One of the significant factors propelling the animal parasiticides market is the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, which are infections capable of transferring between animals and humans. These diseases, caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi, are becoming more widespread due to influences such as climate change, antibiotic resistance, and inadequate sanitation. Animal parasiticides help reduce the transmission of these diseases by targeting parasites that serve as carriers or reservoirs. For instance, data published in December 2024 by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in Sweden reported an increase to 148,181 human cases of campylobacteriosis in 2024, up from 139,225 in 2022, alongside rises in salmonellosis and STEC infections. This indicates a broader trend of growing zoonotic illnesses. Supporting this, veterinary services provide crucial preventive care, diagnostics, and treatments, including vaccination and education, that collectively lower disease transmission risks. Therefore, the escalating incidence of zoonotic diseases is a key driver for the animal parasiticides market.

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the animal parasiticides market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years. The market analysis covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global developments and opportunities within this sector.

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