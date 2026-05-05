From vision to impact: Eurisko welcomes Dr. Kamal Shehadi for a special visit focused on AI and Lebanon’s digital future

A high-level exchange on AI, talent development and public-private collaboration to help shape Lebanon’s digital future.

ADMA, LEBANON, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eurisko was honored to welcome Dr. Kamal Shehadi, Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence, to its offices on April 29, 2026, for an inspiring visit focused on artificial intelligence, innovation, talent development and the future of Lebanon’s digital economy.

The visit provided an opportunity for Eurisko to present its journey, growth story and forward-looking vision for Artificial Intelligence, while showcasing a selection of AI-driven projects, practical use cases and real-world solutions developed across different industries. It also offered a closer look into Eurisko’s operating model, innovation culture and the strong ecosystem of clients, partners and technology collaborators that continue to shape the company’s impact locally, regionally and internationally.

A central highlight of the visit was Dr. Shehadi’s interaction with Eurisko’s team. Beyond formal presentations, the exchange reflected the company’s people-centric culture: a collaborative environment where engineers, product specialists, designers, analysts and AI practitioners work together to transform ideas into tangible digital solutions.

“Welcoming Dr. Kamal Shehadi to Eurisko was a meaningful moment for our team,” said Edgard Tawk, CEO & Co-founder at Eurisko. “His visit recognized not only the work we are doing in Artificial Intelligence, but also the people behind that work. It was an opportunity to share our vision, demonstrate real use cases and discuss how the private sector can contribute to building a stronger AI ecosystem for Lebanon.”

During the visit, Eurisko shared its perspective on the evolution of AI from experimentation to practical business and public-sector impact. Discussions covered the role of AI in improving productivity, enhancing customer experiences, accelerating software development, enabling intelligent automation and supporting new digital business models.

The conversation with Dr. Shehadi was equally enriching, offering valuable insights into his national vision for AI in Lebanon, the ambitions being shaped at government level and the opportunities and challenges facing the country as it seeks to strengthen its position in the fast-evolving global technology landscape.

A key area of focus was talent development. Eurisko highlighted its academy initiative, which is dedicated to developing, upskilling and empowering AI-ready talent. The initiative received strong encouragement during the visit, reinforcing the importance of preparing Lebanese talent for the next phase of digital transformation.

Eurisko looks forward to exploring avenues of collaboration that can help expand this academy initiative, support AI education and contribute to a stronger, future-ready technology ecosystem in Lebanon.

“This visit stands as a powerful reminder of what public-private collaboration can achieve,” added Edgard Tawk. “Lebanon has exceptional talent, entrepreneurial energy and a real opportunity to participate in the global AI economy. By working together across government, academia and the private sector, we can help turn that potential into sustainable impact.”

The visit reaffirmed Eurisko’s commitment to innovation, talent development and responsible technology adoption. It also underscored the company’s belief that Lebanon’s digital future will be shaped through collaboration, practical execution and a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of technology leaders.

About Eurisko:

Eurisko is a leading digital transformation and technology company specializing in mobile, web, AI, data, gaming, enterprise platforms and end-to-end digital product development. With a strong track record across the Middle East and international markets, Eurisko partners with organizations across banking, fintech, media, telecom, government, entertainment, education and enterprise sectors to design, build and scale innovative digital solutions.

Through its AI-driven capabilities, engineering expertise and commitment to talent development, Eurisko continues to help organizations move from digital ambition to measurable business impact.



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