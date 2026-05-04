The Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics Market is Projected to Achieve USD 198.9 Billion by 2030 with a 7.3% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics sector has witnessed significant growth recently, fueled by increasing pet ownership and advancements in healthcare services. This market continues to expand as more pet owners seek professional care for their animals, alongside the rising adoption of innovative veterinary technologies. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional outlook, and the trends shaping this vital industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics Industry

The market for animal hospitals and veterinary clinics has shown robust expansion over recent years. It is projected to rise from $140.04 billion in 2025 to $149.93 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This upward trajectory during the historical period is driven by an increasing population of companion animals, heightened awareness about animal health, the growth of veterinary facilities, improvements in diagnostic tools, and the growing popularity of pet insurance and wellness programs.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $198.91 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3%. The anticipated growth stems from rising demand for sophisticated veterinary services, the integration of telemedicine and remote monitoring, advances in minimally invasive surgeries, expansion of specialty care options, and a stronger emphasis on preventive care and nutritional guidance. Additionally, key trends include more routine check-ups, enhanced emergency and critical care, broader use of diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and increased focus on rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and pain management for animals.

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Clarifying the Scope of Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics

Animal hospitals and veterinary clinics serve distinct roles in the care of animals. Veterinary clinics primarily offer surgical procedures but do not provide overnight care for animals. Conversely, veterinary hospitals deliver comprehensive treatment, including surgery, nursing care, and other services such as reception and ongoing medical assistance for animals suffering from illness or injury. This classification helps differentiate the types of facilities available to pet owners and highlights the range of services they can expect.

How Pet Insurance is Fueling Growth in the Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics Market

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is the increasing demand for pet insurance. Pet insurance policies help owners cover veterinary costs by reimbursing certain expenses, providing financial support against unforeseen medical bills from accidents or illnesses. Rising veterinary care costs have made pet insurance more attractive to owners who want to manage these expenses more effectively.

The expansion of veterinary services and the availability of advanced treatments encourage more pet owners to invest in insurance coverage. For instance, in April 2025, the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) reported that total pet insurance premiums in the U.S. reached roughly $4.74 billion in 2024, marking a 21.4% growth compared to the previous year. This substantial increase illustrates how pet insurance is becoming a key factor driving market growth.

View the full animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market report:

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Regional Dynamics and Growth Potential in the Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market, benefiting from a well-established pet care infrastructure and high demand for veterinary services. Asia-Pacific ranked as the second-largest region, with considerable growth potential fueled by rising pet ownership and expanding veterinary networks.

The market report covers a broad spectrum of geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and regional opportunities.

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