EasyDMARC and KnowBe4 Partner to Advance Proactive Email Security as Phishing Fuels More Than One-Third of Cyberattacks

Integrating EasyDMARC’s industry-leading domain protection with KnowBe4’s best-in-class digital workforce security for unmatched email integrity

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, the Email Trust Platform, and KnowBe4, the global leader in digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help organizations take a more proactive approach to preventing phishing, spoofing, and domain impersonation attacks.

As phishing continues to rank among the most persistent and costly cybersecurity threats - accounting for over one-third of cyberattacks globally, according to the Verizon 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report, organizations are under growing pressure to deliver measurable prevention. This collaboration brings together EasyDMARC’s advanced email authentication and domain intelligence with KnowBe4’s digital workforce security platform to help customers reduce exposure before attacks reach the inbox.

Through this partnership, EasyDMARC will be the sole and exclusive provider of DMARC services to the KnowBe4 community. By integrating product experiences, KnowBe4 will leverage EasyDMARC’s domain and email analytics to deliver customers greater visibility into their email infrastructure, including DMARC reporting, authentication gaps, and sender vulnerabilities. These insights enable organizations to accelerate DMARC enforcement, strengthen domain protection, and improve overall email deliverability and trust.

Together, EasyDMARC and KnowBe4 are helping organizations shift from reactive defense to continuous prevention—combining employee awareness with technical enforcement to secure the most exposed layer of enterprise communication: email.

“The industry has made meaningful progress in cybersecurity awareness, driven by leaders like KnowBe4 and EasyDMARC. But awareness alone is no longer enough—execution is now the challenge,” said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO and Co-founder of EasyDMARC. “Organizations need practical, scalable ways to operationalize email security across both people and infrastructure. This partnership helps close that gap by giving customers the visibility and control they need to prevent attacks before they happen.”

This strategic alliance reflects a broader market shift: email security has transitioned from an IT priority to a business-critical trust layer. By combining domain security, deliverability, and digital workforce security, EasyDMARC and KnowBe4 are helping organizations build a stronger foundation for secure communication, customer trust, and long-term resilience.

“Phishing and spoofing via email remain one of the most common vectors for cyberattacks, often exploiting both human vulnerability and technical gaps,” says Greg Kras, Chief Product Officer, KnowBe4. “This partnership with EasyDMARC allows our customers to seamlessly integrate world-class DMARC simplified management with our workforce risk management platform, delivering the combined protection of both technical and human defense."

KnowBe4 and EasyDMARC will showcase their joint offering at KB4-Con 2026, taking place May 12–14 in Orlando, FL.

Booth Number: 401

To learn more, register and secure your seat at KB4-CON.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is the Email Trust Platform that helps organizations secure, manage, and optimize sending domain infrastructure at scale. With AI-powered DMARC analytics, automated SPF, DKIM, and DMARC management, and continuous sender reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC strengthens security, improves deliverability, and protects brand trust across complex multi-domain environments. Trusted by enterprises and MSPs, EasyDMARC supports more than 230,000 domains across 130+ countries worldwide.

Learn more at easydmarc.com

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers the modern workforce to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 is the pioneer of digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans. The KnowBe4 Platform provides attack simulation and training, collaboration security, and agent security powered by AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents) and a proprietary Risk Score. The platform leverages 15-years of behavioral data to combat advanced threats including social engineering, prompt injection, and shadow AI. By securing humans and agents, KnowBe4 leads the industry in workforce trust and defense.

More info at knowbe4.com.

Media Contacts: pr@knowbe4.com

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