Togolese Singer Senzaa Lines Up Three Major 2026 Festival Dates Across West Africa

The independent artist will perform at FIMO228, Elle Mérite Tout 5 and the Chant des Linguère International Festival, the latter held under high patronage of the Republic of Togo and four UN agencies.” — Cmedialinks Newsroom

LOME, MARITIME REGION, TOGO, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Togolese singer-songwriter Senzaa, whose civil name is Akate H. Mehezaa Sandra, has confirmed three festival appearances for her 2026 calendar, in what marks one of the busiest international schedules so far for an independent female artist based in Togo.

The artist, who operates through her own company Senzaa Holding, will appear as featured artist at FIMO228 in Lomé, headline the fifth edition of the Elle Mérite Tout festival in Cotonou, and take a central role at the Chant des Linguère International Festival, also held in Lomé.

The Chant des Linguère edition is being staged under the high patronage of the Republic of Togo and of four United Nations agencies — FAO, UNICEF, UNESCO and UNDP — placing the event among the most institutionally backed cultural gatherings on the country’s 2026 calendar.

International coverage and a TikTok placement

FIMO228, where Senzaa is billed as a featured artist, is covered each year by international broadcasters including RFI, France 24 and TV5 Monde, giving the artist a francophone reach well beyond West Africa.

Earlier this year, in March, her collaboration with fellow Togolese artist Santrinos Raphaël, titled “M’gbabidjio,” was selected as the official soundtrack of the TikTok programme House of Challenge — a placement that has notably boosted her visibility with younger audiences across the continent.

A career built over a decade

Senzaa launched her solo career in 2014 after first appearing on stage in 2007 with the tradi-modern ensemble The Seeds. She was named Best Female Artist at the 2021 All Music Awards in Togo and received a nomination at the 2024 KORA Awards in the Best Musical Revelation of the Year category.

In 2025, she performed twice at the Zénith de Paris – La Villette: as opening act for the 20th-anniversary concert of Togolese group Toofan in April, and as guest performer at the concert of Ivorian artist Josey in December. The same year, the National Miss Togo Committee commissioned her to compose the official single for the pageant’s 30th anniversary.

Her recordings, which span Afrobeat, Afropop, Afro-soul, Afro-fusion, Afro-zouk and Dancehall, are distributed on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Boomplay, Audiomack and YouTube Music. She records in five languages: French, English, Mina, Ewe and Guin.

An independent structure

Beyond her own performances, Senzaa runs Senzaa Holding, an independent company whose activities cover music production, visual creation, event management, artistic consulting and the mentoring of emerging talent. The structure remains an outlier in a regional industry where artists are more commonly tied to international labels or to male-led production houses.

With more than 300,000 followers on Facebook and an audience spread across Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Cameroon, France, Belgium, Switzerland and Canada, the artist heads into her 2026 festival run with a settled francophone fan base — and a calendar that, for the first time, places her at the centre of three flagship events in the same year.

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